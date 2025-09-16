Destiny 2: Renegades may be the Star Wars-inspired DLC we have been looking for

We were surprised as everyone when Bungie revealed that they were actually given the green light to work on Star Wars-inspired Destiny 2 content. While it’s not an extension of the Star Wars story in any way, the new Destiny 2: Renegades expansion borrows bits and pieces (themes and elements) of Star Wars including gear, weapons, ships, planets/locations, and obviously certain aesthetics. In terms of the Destiny universe and narrative, Renegades takes place as the next chapter in the current Destiny 2 Fate Saga and is set to launch officially on December 2nd, 2025.

To better explain the new content Bungie hosted a livestream recently in the form of a “Infiltrating the Lawless Frontier” ViDoc and also dropped a selection of screens and additional info. Those who are hyped for Renegades can also get started with the Ash & Iron update which is also now live as part of the overarching Year of Prophecy.

Today, Bungie revealed a first look at the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Renegades, releasing on December 2, 2025. Inspired by the legendary Star Wars galaxy, Renegades merges Destiny’s distinctive storytelling and gameplay with themes and elements drawn from the iconic sci-fi franchise. As the next chapter in Destiny 2’s Fate Saga, Guardians will experience becoming part of a crew of underdogs rising to challenge a powerful Cabal faction, the Barant Imperium, whom Drifter suspects have a connection to the Nine. Defying the Vanguard, Guardians will pursue Drifter and join a cast of new and returning characters as they navigate a world of shadow to build influence and power. During today’s livestream, a newly released ViDoc “Infiltrating the Lawless Frontier” showcased new content arriving with Renegades. Highlights include the new Lawless Frontier game mode, new characters, and a new social hub, Tharsis Outpost. Players will unlock upgradeable Renegade abilities unique to Lawless Frontier, earn new weapons and gear, and build reputation with shady Syndicate factions through the Notoriety system to expand their arsenal. Renegades also introduces a new weapon archetype, the Blaster, inspired by Star Wars and built for Destiny 2. These energy-based weapons draw ammo directly from your reserves and feature a unique heat management system. In the Lawless Frontier, Guardians will take on high-risk, high-reward jobs to complete contracts – smuggling, bounty hunting, and sabotage – either solo or with a fireteam. These missions span three planets and six maps inspired by iconic Star Wars locations. One feature, Invasion, allows players to opt in for additional challenges and rewards by enabling other Guardians to invade the battlefield. This introduces a layer of strategic unpredictability, where greater risk yields greater rewards. The Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition is now available and includes both The Edge of Fate and Renegades campaigns, The Desert Perpetual raid, and an upcoming new dungeon. Pre-ordering Renegades through this edition instantly unlocks exclusive rewards: the Renegade Leader Exotic ship, the Starside Introduction emblem, the Exotic Sniper Rifle New Land Beyond with its ornament and catalyst, the Dark Side Legends bundle, the Enneachord Exotic Sparrow, and more. Players who already own the Renegades Standard Edition or the Year of Prophecy Standard Edition can upgrade to the Ultimate Edition, which grants access to all exclusive content and rewards included in the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition. Destiny 2: Renegades launches on December 2, 2025.