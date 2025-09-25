The Blue Bomber and the Blur Blue duke it out on the racetrack as Mega Man joins the roster of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

When SEGA left the hardware manufacturing game, it had to make amends with their old rival Nintendo as they ultimately would be selling their software on the latter’s hardware platform. What once was a cold war amongst two gaming giants became a pretty good friendship, hell their characters even participated in the Olympic games together. However it seems the relationship has cooled as SEGA seemingly have returned to their 16 bit roots, even taking a friendly jab at the plumber’s racing series with an ad that evokes the days of blast processing. I guess to further cement the divide, Sonic’s hanging out with another gaming legend.

That’s right, at today’s State of Play presentation, we learned that in addition to Pac-Man, Sonic and friends will be burning rubber with the fighting robot himself, Mega Man! Capcom’s azure mascot won’t be coming along as his brother Proto Man and faithful companion Rush will be present as a vehicle. Players will also be able to race through a Mega Man inspired track which features plenty of references and callbacks to the iconic platforming series.

Mega Man and company will be part of the game’s first season pass and this content is expected to release in 2026. He will be joining other franchises such as Pac-Man, Minecraft, SpongeBob Squarepants, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles thus making Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds the crossover event of the year!

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds will be available on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms on September 25th, 2025. A Switch 2 version is expected to launch this holiday season and if you own the Switch version, you will have a pathway to upgrade and your save data will be transferable.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds | Mega Man Reveal Trailer



