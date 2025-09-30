Konami scores another sales victory as Silent Hill f hits one million units sold on its first day of release

Konami’s been getting a lot of good news these past couple of months. Metal Gear Delta: Snake Eater sold over 1 million units and looks like they’re close to getting a hat trick as their latest Silent Hill title, Silent Hill f has also hit the million units sold in an even shorter amount of time.

Taking the series abroad and back to the 1960s, you’re taking on the role of a frustrated young woman by the name of Shimizo Hinako. Her mundane life in the quaint town of Ebisugaoka is turned upside down when Hinako awakens with the town abandoned and she is beset by monsters. Can she fend off the dangers and perhaps return to her quiet life?

This title developed by NEOBARDS features a story by Ryukishi07 (Writer of the When They Cry series), character/monster designs by kera, music from Akira Yamaoka and Kensuke Inage. Silent Hill f is another win for a franchise which only saw a revival with 2024’s Silent Hill 2. Let’s hope this means the franchise will be sticking around for quite a while!

Silent Hill f is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.



SILENT HILL f | Launch Trailer – English VO (4K: EN/PEGI) | KONAMI



