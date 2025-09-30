Steam Autumn Sale kicks off

In recent years, Steam has held its Autumn and Winter Sales only a few weeks apart — the former coinciding with Black Friday, and the latter starting a week or so before Christmas. This has meant that, if you’re the compulsive buyer type (which, let’s be honest, most of us are), your wallet gets hit twice in rapid succession.

Apparently someone at Steam realized that it didn’t have to be this way, because this year’s Autumn Sale is starting today and runs to October 6th, leaving plenty of time to replenish your funds and your wishlist by Christmas. While the sales are about what you’d expect, there are some fun bargains to be found, like Street Fighter 6 hitting a new low at $19.99, Doom Eternal being available for $3.99, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard coming in at $23.99. There are, of course, thousands of other games on sale, so check your wishlist, double-check sites like gg.deals to make sure you’re getting a good deal, and build up your backlog!

Steam Autumn Sale 2025: Official Trailer

