Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1 Re-Raptored review for PC

Platform: PC

Publisher: Pedalboard Games

Developer: Pedalboard Games

Medium: Digital

Players: 1

Online: No

ESRB: Not Rated

I’ll be honest: the only reason to play Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1 Re-Raptored is if you enjoyed Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 earlier this year, and are eager to get more of its unique brand of match-3 gameplay. And as much as I loved CRDM3, I’m pretty sure that it’s a niche enough game that the previous sentence probably reads like gobbledygook to most people.

The thing is, I also think that everyone should play Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3, which means by extension everyone should also play Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1 Re-Raptored. Sure, they’re more or less the same game, but they’re so addictive and so fun that I feel like anyone would enjoy both games if they just gave either of them a chance.

Weirdly, it’s not like the core gameplay will be all that foreign to most people: like its predecessor, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1 Re-Raptored is a match-3 game. Admittedly, it’s a match-3 game where you have to constantly change your approach to fit the contours of a somewhat weird story – one match you need to match knives to inflict damage on an insane clone, another you need to match blue stones to get as much space between you and a T-rex ridden by a crazy redneck in order to escape – but deep down, if you’ve ever played any match-3 game, this will seem pretty intuitive.

What gives Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1 Re-Raptored a touch of weirdness is its plot. As you probably gathered from the previous paragraph, this is a match-3 game with a narrative – and that narrative is about an action hero investigating a mansion with a murderous redneck and a bunch of equally murderous dinosaurs. And it takes place in a game that knows it’s a game, as evidenced by the fact you have a guide/sidekick who’s constantly commenting on the game’s development. It’s all a little (okay, a lot) meta, so I can see how it might be off-putting.

And on top of that, it’s a match-3 game with metroidvania elements, in that the mansion features lots and lots of branching paths, so you need to play through a bunch of different scenarios to figure out a way out of the mansion.

Taken individually, all those parts may sound a bit weird…and, if I’m still being honest, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1 Re-Raptored is a pretty weird game. But it’s also highly addictive and a joy to play, and it deserves all the love and attention (and players) it can get.

Pedalboard Games provided us with a Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1 Re-Raptored PC code for review purposes.

Score: 8