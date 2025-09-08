Immortal match-3 RPG classic Puzzle Quest is set to drop onto modern platforms soon

One of the best match-3 series ever (thanks to the cool RPG systems), Puzzle Quest, is getting a modern makeover for current generation platforms in the form of Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition thanks to 505 Games.

Setting up for a September 18th, 2025 drop onto the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, Immortal Edition sounds like it’ll have a ton of content, including everything that has been previously released along with a handful of new expansions, a new character class, dozens of new items, refreshed and updated 4K visuals and more!

See some screens and a trailer and and the official announcement below.

Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition Announcement Trailer [ESRB]



Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition Announcement Trailer [ESRB]

Watch this video on YouTube

Puzzle Quest Immortal Edition screens:

Global videogame publisher 505 Games announced today that the beloved Match-3 RPG series, Puzzle Quest, is returning with brand new content and all previous adventures combined into the must-have Puzzle Quest Immortal Edition. Choose your character class, take on quests, battle enemies in match-3 gameplay, learn new spells and abilities and rebuild Etheria in the classic Puzzle Quest experience, now upgraded in the Immortal Edition with gameplay improvements, 4K artwork, an exclusive character class and 40+ new items to help players on their adventure. EXCLUSIVE TO PUZZLE QUEST IMMORTAL EDITION 4K artwork (on supported platforms)

A brand-new character class

40+ new items to help players on their adventure

3 previously released expansions included adding new quests Wishlist today with Puzzle Quest Immortal Edition available on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on September 18. Puzzle Quest Immortal Edition will be available at a launch price of $14.99 / €14.99 / £11.99 For more information about Puzzle Quest Immortal Edition and to stay in the loop, head to following store page links: Steam, Epic, GOG, Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. .