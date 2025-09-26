Pre-orders open for ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X

Back in June, Microsoft announced that we’d be getting an Xbox handheld in time for the holidays in the form of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, a pair of revamped ROG Ally handhelds with a little less and a lot more power, respectively. Today we found out when the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will be available: October 16th.

On top of that, pre-orders opened today, which means we also found out the prices: the ROG Xbox Ally, with its AMD Ryzen Z2A processor, will be $599.99, while you’ll be able to get the ROG Xbox Ally X, with its new AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor, for $999.99. Both apparently offer versions of Windows optimized for handhelds, which should hopefully eliminate some of the issues many people have with Windows handheld gaming.

ROG Xbox Ally Pre-Order Trailer

