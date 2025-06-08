Microsoft and ASUS launching Xbox Ally handhelds

After weeks (if not months) of leaks and rumours, at today’s Xbox Showcase Microsoft and ASUS confirmed that we’ll be getting an Xbox handheld later this year.

In fact, we’ll be getting two of them: Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X. Both are, obviously, Windows-based handhelds, but they promise better Xbox integration by booting directly into the “Xbox full screen experience” — essentially Steam’s Big Picture mode, but, you know, Xbox — that will allow you quicker access to your game library and storefronts.

The difference between the two is power. The Xbox Ally X will be powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and 24GB of RAM, and feature 1 TB of storage space. The vanilla Xbox Ally, meanwhile, will have an AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Both will feature 7-inch screens, but the Ally X will have a larger battery.

No word yet on pricing or release date, but Microsoft is saying it’ll arrive in time for holiday 2025. Keep reading for pictures and the trailer!

ROG Xbox Ally World Premiere Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase

