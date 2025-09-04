Nintendo eShop Update – Hollow Knight: Silksong, NBA 2K26, Cronos: The New Dawn

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the highly anticipated launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong for the Switch and Switch 2, along with NBA 2K26, Cronos: The New Dawn and Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition for the Switch 2, Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift, EVERYBODY’S GOLF HOT SHOTS, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2: Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – The epic sequel to Hollow Knight arrives today! Play as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, and adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song! Captured and brought to an unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she undergoes a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak. Journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past. Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches today on the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Hollow Knight: Silksong is also launching today on the Nintendo Switch system. NBA 2K26 – Enjoy enhanced gameplay and authentic controls that allow you to orchestrate the offense and dictate the pace of play. Create your legend in MyCAREER and build a MyPLAYER capable of leading an NBA franchise to the Finals. Achieve individual and team success, raise banners and play your way into the Hall of Fame. Squad up with friends 1 and challenge rival squads to see who runs the court. NBA 2K26 launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Sept. 5. Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition – Experience the ultimate galactic adventure in the first-ever open world Star Wars game! Set between the events of the films, STAR WARS: The Empire Strikes Back and STAR WARS: Return of the Jedi, players can become the scoundrel Kay Vess, seeking freedom and means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Whether at home or on the go, players must fight, steal and outwit their way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates and explore distant planets. With intuitive touch controls, gyroscope-assisted aiming and immersive motion controls, players can embark on this epic journey when Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 today! Cronos: The New Dawn – Experience this intense third-person survival horror game where time is your deadliest weapon — and just maybe your worst enemy. Survive two distinct eras: a ravaged future and 1980s Poland. Stop nightmarish creatures from merging into unstoppable abominations and survive by bending time itself when Cronos: The New Dawn launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Sept. 5. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Classics: MATURE 17+: FORSAKEN 64 – You are a ruthless mercenary, sent to the condemned remains of Earth as part of a covert operation codenamed “Forsaken.” Your mission is to infiltrate and destroy the last bastions of the mechanized terror that wiped out all life on the planet. Earth is a death trap riddled with merciless mechanoid adversaries and gangs of rival bounty hunters, and you’ll have to brave them all astride your anti-grav pioncycle to make your fortune … or meet your doom. Choose between different modes in this first-person shooter title released for the Nintendo 64 system in 1998, and enter the fight in Single Player Mode or Multi-Player Mode. Then, select your bike. Each bike has different attributes, each biker a different attitude. Pick one that suits your style, then dive into your mission. The availability of weapons, enemies, and powerups changes depending on the level you play, so stay sharp! FORSAKEN 64 is available today for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members 2 .



Nintendo Music:

Prelude to an Exalt’s Awakening – There are better places to take a nap than on the ground, you know? The Fire Emblem Awakening soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music3, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Go back to the Halidom of Ylisse and join the Shepherds on their journey to defeat the Fell Dragon Grima with tracks like Id (Purpose) and Conquest (Ablaze). For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.

Activities:

Last Chance to Enter the My Nintendo – Nintendo Switch 2 Party with GameTruck Sweepstakes – Final call! Enter the My Nintendo – Nintendo Switch 2 Party with GameTruck Sweepstakes4 by Sept. 8 at 11 p.m. PT for a chance to win a two-hour video game party for up to 15 guests! Try out the Nintendo Switch 2 system and celebrate a birthday, corporate event or game night with video games for all ages, high-definition screens and heart-pounding sound systems! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/5d581ffe5c071c32.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:

Save Big During the Blockbuster Sale – Discover big hits with deals on top-rated digital games for Nintendo Switch! Shop the full sale from now through Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/blockbuster-sale/.

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch: