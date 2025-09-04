007 First Light arriving March 2026

I know that 2026 is going to belong to GTA 6, but if I’m being honest, the game I’m most excited for is 007 First Light. I mean, it’s the developers of Hitman providing their take on James Bond; how can it not be amazing?

To up the excitement, today IO Interactive showed off some of First Light’s gameplay, as well as providing the release date. The gameplay trailer is below, and you can see it has all the explosive action you’d expect from 007. As for the release date, the game arrives on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch on March 27, 2026, with a whole bunch of pre-order goodies detailed below!

IO Interactive, the award-winning developer and publisher behind the globally-acclaimed HITMAN franchise, and Amazon MGM Studios today shared the first gameplay deep dive of 007 First Light during an exclusive Sony PlayStation State of Play. Players were introduced to the first footage of the standalone original, re-imagined origin story of James Bond, allowing them to see the aspiring spy in action. 007 First Light also revealed its launch date, set to release on March 27, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, and is available for pre-order starting today. Additionally, players who pre-order 007 First Light will get upgraded to the 007 First Light – Deluxe Edition for free, granting a 24-hour Early Access**, as well as exclusive in-game skins and outfits.

Patrick Gibson (Dexter: Original Sin, The OA) announced the ensemble cast of voice and motion capture actors for 007 First Light, confirming that he will portray James Bond in the game. Classic 007 characters, such as M (Priyanga Burford), Q (Alastair Mackenzie), and Miss Moneypenny (Kiera Lester), will also feature, alongside new ones, including Bond’s mentor, John Greenway (Lennie James – Fear the Walking Dead, Save Me), and Miss Roth (Noemie Nakai).

The gameplay deep dive provided a glimpse of the locations that players will be able to discover in 007 First Light, showcasing an undercover mission during an exclusive chess tournament held in Slovakia, as well as Bond infiltrating a lavish gala in Kensington, London. These two missions are but a glimpse of some of the elevated and exclusive locales that Bond will have to learn to blend in with as he discovers the world of espionage.

At the core of 007 First Light’s gameplay is the Creative Approach. Using its expertise in the spy fantasy genre, IO Interactive developed a Bond experience that allows players to take on objectives using different sets of skills, from pure stealth, direct action, or using a bit of both with some improvisation:

Spycraft ensures that stealth and observation are just as powerful as any weapon in Bond’s arsenal. From eavesdropping on key conversations and pickpocketing vital items, to inspecting the environment for hidden clues and gathering critical information, these mechanics open new pathways and opportunities in every mission.

Instinct is a signature gameplay feature in 007 First Light, giving players a versatile resource to turn the tide in any situation. Bond can use his instincts to lure enemies into vulnerable positions, bluff his way out of suspicion when discovered, or sharpen his focus for greater precision and power in combat. This mechanic captures Bond’s quick thinking and adaptability, allowing players to respond to changing circumstances with style and control.

Gadgets from Q Branch are a core part of Bond’s toolkit in 007 First Light, woven directly into moment-to-moment gameplay. From hacking and cutting locks to creating distractions or incapacitating targets, these versatile tools open up new possibilities for stealth, misdirection, and tactical improvisation in any mission. Players will unlock new gadgets as they progress through the missions, which will expand their loadout and strategies to deal with the challenges they will have to face.

Combat in 007 First Light is designed to be fast, fluid, and true to Bond’s character, blending precision ranged shooting, visceral and impactful melee encounters, and a unique escalation system that reflects his measured use of force. In close quarters, Bond can deliver dynamic takedowns, throws, and parries that feel weighty and cinematic, often using the environment to his advantage. When enemies escalate to lethal force, Bond is granted his License to Kill, unlocking his expert marksmanship with firearms that can be seamlessly integrated into the flow of action. This interplay between ranged and melee combat, which integrates Bond’s gadgets, ensures every confrontation feels personal, responsive, and grounded in the 007 fantasy.

“With 007 First Light, we’re building a wholly original James Bond experience from the ground up, one that blends the sharp tension of espionage with the bold spectacle the franchise is known for,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive. “The gameplay is rooted in our signature approach to immersive design, combining stealth, action, and creativity in a way that feels uniquely tailored to Bond.”

Alongside the freedom of Creative Approach, 007 First Light delivers the bold, cinematic set-pieces that define the Bond franchise. As shown during the gameplay deep dive, players will experience thrilling, gripping moments such as high-speed chases, breathtaking shootouts, battling enemies aboard a hacked airplane, and being thrown out into the open sky. These showstoppers are handcrafted to capture the danger, elegance, and spectacle of Bond’s world, while showcasing his evolution into an elite agent capable of handling every challenge that he is presented with.

007 First Light will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and for PC for $69.99, €69.99, £59.99 (SRP). Players who pre-order any edition of 007 First Light will get upgraded to the 007 First Light – Deluxe Edition for free. The 007 First Light – Deluxe Edition Upgrade includes a 24-hour early access**, four item skins: the Gleaming Lighter, the Gleaming Earphones, the Gleaming Phone, and the Gleaming Pen, an exclusive weapon skin, as well as four outfits: Day of the Dead, Desert Explorer, Silent Anchor, and Gentleman Operator. 007 First Light – Deluxe Edition will be available at launch for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and for PC for $79.99, €79.99, £69.99 (SRP).

007 First Light – Specialist Edition will be offered exclusively on Amazon.com, featuring standout and unique packaging for the game’s case, as well as an exclusive original outfit for Bond, the Classic Tux, for even more flair.

007 First Light – Legacy Edition will be available for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $299.99, €299,99, £259.99 (SRP). It includes the full game, the Deluxe Edition content, an Exclusive Golden Gun weapon skin, the Obsidian Gold Suit outfit, a Golden Gun Figurine with Stand & Secret Compartment, a Certificate of Authenticity, and a Steel Case with Magnet.

007 First Light is scheduled to launch on March 27, 2026. The game is available to pre-order now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, on Amazon.com, as well as for PC on Steam and Epic Games Store. Pre-order details can be found at https://ioi.dk/007firstlightgame.

Players who sign up for an IOI account now will receive the Gilded Wraith weapon skin, and the On Duty outfit for 007 First Light at the game’s launch, along with additional rewards in the future. 007 First Light can also be wishlisted here, with exclusive in-game rewards to be unlocked for 007 First Light for each milestone reached.