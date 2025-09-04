SEGA offers players a chance to kick the tires of Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage in a Closed Beta next week

SEGA is pretty dead set in returning Virtua Fighter back into prominence and it shows by the fact that they are putting such an effort to get the word out on the latest iteration of the title Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Ahead of another iteration dubbed “World Stage”, the publisher is offering players an opportunity to check out the 3D fighter that is more grounded than its contemporaries.

Starting on September 10th (11th for East Coast folks) and going to September 15th players can select anyone from the entire cast and take on all comers from PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. However, those who aren’t quite confident in their skills can opt to take on the CPU via arcade mode or hone their skills in the practice mode.

To get access to this close beta, console players will have to create a SEGA account and PC players can visit the Steam Page for Virtua Fighter 4 R.E.V.O. and put in a request for access (The button is currently not present at the page and will likely appear the day of the demo). For the full details of this closed beta, please visit the official Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage page linked here.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage be coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 on October 30th, 2025. PC owners of VF5 R.E.V.O. will get automatically upgraded to world stage and console owners of specific VF5 titles will get a discounted upgrade path.