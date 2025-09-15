PS Plus Game Catalog for September 2025 – WWE 2K25, Persona 5 Tactica, Green Hell, Legacy of Kain: Defiance

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (those of the higher-end Extra and Premium tier varieties), the next set of Game Catalog releases are almost upon us.

That means as of this week, on September 16th, 2025 there will be some high profile titles including WWE 2K25, Persona 5 Tactica, Green Hell, Fate/Samurai Remnant and more for PS4 and/or PS5 added to the Game Catalog… along with a few others including “classics” such as Legacy of Kain: Defiance.

See the list below and also at the PS Blog.



PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

WWE 2K25 | PS5, PS4

“The Wiseman” Paul Heyman hosts The Bloodline’s Dynasty, a new 2K Showcase celebrating one of the most historic family dynasties in wrestling. Relive legendary showdowns and create dream matches between The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends. Intergender wrestling makes its long-awaited WWE 2K debut, alongside the return of chain wrestling, Underground and Bloodline Rules match types, barricade diving and more. Take control of your Superstar from the women’s or men’s divisions in a singular multi-gender MyRISE storyline where WWE Superstars infiltrate NXT and attempt to take control of the WWE universe. Discover new brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, ally storylines and more.

*Both PS4 and PS5 versions of WWE 2K25 will be download only

Persona 5 Tactica | PS5, PS4

Persona 5 Tactica is a turn-based strategy game, featuring an all-new story, the return of fan-favourite characters and brand-new allies and foes. After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves? Join the group as they lead an emotional revolution in this thrilling combat adventure.

Green Hell | PS5, PS4

Green Hell is an Open World Survival Simulator set in the unique and uncharted setting of the Amazonian rainforest. Plunge into the open world survival simulation set in the extreme conditions of the unforgiving Amazon jungle. Use real-life survival techniques to craft, hunt, fight, and gather resources. Build a makeshift shelter or raise a fortress, but always remember to tend to your wounds and maintain mental health. Survive on your own, or try your chances in an up-to-4-player online co-op mode.

Fate/Samurai Remnant | PS5, PS4

“Your wish shall perish…” A Holy Grail War begins in Edo Japan. The curtain rises on a new Fate, an action RPG presented by Type-Moon and Koei Tecmo Games. The 4th year of the Keian Era, Edo Period. It has been several decades since the end of a turbulent, blood-soaked era. People were enjoying peace and tranquility, but a battle between seven pairs of Masters and Servants is about to begin as the “Waxing Moon Ritual” unfolds in the shadows. Miyamoto Iori, a young man in Asakusa, finds himself caught in the violence of a Holy Grail War.

Crow Country | PS5, PS4

The creators of celebrated point-and-click murder mystery Tangle Tower return with a retro-inspired survival horror set in an abandoned theme park. The year is 1990 and Edward Crow, the owner of the Crow Country theme park, is missing. Two years after he suddenly closed his park, a mysterious young woman called Mara Forest arrives to explore the abandoned property and find its lost owner. Why did Crow really shut down Crow Country and what is Mara Forest’s connection to him?

The Invincible | PS5

You are a highly qualified, sharp-witted astrobiologist named Yasna. Being entangled in a space race, you and your crew end up on the unexplored planet Regis III. The scientific journey quickly turns into a search mission for lost crewmates. Follow its trail, but be fully aware that every decision you make can bring you closer to danger. On her journey, Yasna will face decisions that will shape the outcome of the story. Help her make difficult choices and witness one of 11 possible endings to the deeply philosophical story.

Conscript | PS5

Conscript is a survival horror game inspired by classics of the genre, blending all the punishing mechanics of older horror games into a cohesive, tense, and unique experience. Set in 1916 during the Great War, you play as a French soldier searching for his missing-in-action brother during the Battle of Verdun. Will you be able to search twisted trenches, navigate overrun forts, and cross no-mans-land to find him, and ensure a home goes unbroken? Survive in an intense, harrowing atmosphere boosted by a unique pixel art aesthetic and oppressive sound design. Navigate intricate level design that promotes item management and route planning, whilst solving complex environmental puzzles.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Legacy of Kain: Defiance | PS5, PS4

Continue Kain and Raziel’s epic conflict in this faithful emulation of the classic PS2 action-adventure title, Legacy of Kain: Defiance, playable on PS4 and PS5 for the first time. Take control of two powerful and highly evolved vampires: Kain, Emperor of Nosgoth and near-demigod, and Raziel, a wraithlike angel of death. Each equipped with their own legendary sword, Kain & Raziel must battle through a world poisoned by conflict and intrigue as they attempt to unravel their destinies and defeat the dark forces that seek to condemn their world to eternal damnation.