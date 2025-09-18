Ratatan rhythmically and strategically hits Steam early access!

Ratatan, which is most definitely the spiritual successor to the Patapon series, is coming along rather nicely and has officially hit early access status!

It doesn’t take many beats to recognize that the talent behind the stylish new rhythm/strategy/action title, which includes former members of Sony Japan studio as well as Patapon creator Hiroyuki Kotani, have assembled to form the new Ratata Art studio. The DNA from Patapon is super obvious, from the colorful, adorable army of eyeball creatures and giant boss creatures, to the foot-tapping soundtrack, the beat-based strategy/action gameplay, and more.

Ratatan is heading to most consoles too, though this early access is limited to Steam right now. Those who pick it up, as part of a Tokyo Game Show promo, can save 10% off the $29.99 price, which puts it at under $23 at the moment.

Speaking of the TGS, those who are lucky to attend the event soon will be able to spend some time with the game and characters at the Game Source Entertainment area, and can collect some limited edition Ratatan pin badges, a rhythm command hand fan, and more.

Check out some screens, a cute newly released intro cinematic, and message from the game’s producer, Kazuto Sakajiri below.

Ratatan screens/art/TGS photos:

Ratatan Animation: Welcome to Rataport:



Ratatan Animation: Welcome to Rataport

Watch this video on YouTube

Ratatan, a new action game that merges rhythm and strategy developed by Ratata Art’s and published by Game Source Entertainment, launches today into Steam Early Access. To celebrate the release of Ratatan, players can purchase the game for a special 10% off limited time discount. To mark the occasion the development team also released a brand new cinematic which can be seen below along with a message from the game’s producer. ‘Journey So Far and Appreciation’ – A Message from Producer Kazuto Sakajiri The demo released during the Steam Next Fest in June surpassed 270,000 downloads, and received extensive feedback through reviews and surveys. This Early Access build reflects these voices, featuring UI improvements and tutorial adjustments to enhance gameplay experience.

We sincerely thank everyone who supported us on Kickstarter and those who support the demo version. The launch of early access is not the end but a new starting line. We will listen more than ever to player feedback and continue to develop Ratatan. Your evaluations and opinions will shape the future of this game. Currently, Ratatan offers a unique action experience centered around rhythm and strategy, featuring multiple worlds, companion characters, online multiplayer for up to four players, and random elements that change with each run. Future updates are planned, including the “Super Fever Skills” and Ratatan upgrades by the end of October, and new scenarios such as the Dark Ratatan Battles in December. Additionally, new worlds and major boss battles are expected in Spring 2026. You can find more details in the revealed roadmap. Ratatan is a game that will grow with our players. We encourage you to share your honest opinions through Steam reviews and feedback forms to help shape the future of Ratatan. Producer: Kazuto Sakajiri

Ratata Arts Co., Ltd.