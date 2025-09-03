Iam8bit inherits the right to produce the Blue Prince physical edition and goods

Have you solved the mystery behind Mt. Holly Manor? Well if you haven’t you’re missing out on one of the most intriguing gaming experiences of 2025! Blue Prince had its playerbase talking about what they saw in the everchanging rooms of Publisher Raw Fury and developer Dogubomb has tapped iam8bit to release a physical version of the game as well as some merchandise which not only look aesthetically pleasing, but functional.

The physical edition of PlayStation 5 version of the game will come in both a Standard and an iam8bit exclusive edition. The standard version will feature the game disc and a 18”x12” poster of the mansion you will inherit in game, the iam8bit exclusive edition will bequeath to you an azure O-Sleeve featuring the Mount Holly Crest. Pre-ordering from iam8bit will also grant you a digital download to the game’s soundtrack.

Outside of the physical edition of the game, iam8bit is also producing items which could be found in game, which you can purchase and leave in random places of your own home! These items include a replica of the children’s book that can be found in-game, The Red Prince. A replica of the Basement Key which grants you access to…well, the basement that you can display on an acrylic stand. For those who want to experience randomness, grab the keychain blind bag which features 12 keys from the game, with some harder to find than others. Perhaps the most functional item of this collection is the Blue Prince Mount Holly Estate Notebook, document your findings in this lined graph paper sheet notebook that features an azure faux leather cover. As someone who owns a similar notebook for attending a preview of the game pre-launch, I’m a bit jealous that the more common version of the notebook features lined paper (I need help writing straight…ok!).

All these items are available for pre-order on iam8bit.com and if you are buy everything, the company even offers a bundle of all the items in this collection with a 10 dollar coupon toward future Blue Prince merchandise on the site (I mean you’re not satisfied with just 6 out of the 12 keys in the keychain collection are you?). Act fast though, cause this bundle is only being offered until October 6th.

The Blue Prince is available now digitally on PC and PlayStation 5.