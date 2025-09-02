Paramount and Activision announce a Call of Duty live-action feature film

We’re actually surprised that Activision has taken this long to dip their toes into adapting Call of Duty into a motion picture of some sort, but now it’s finally happening. This morning Paramount and Activision announced that they are officially teaming up and working on a live-action feature film for the franchise.

There’s no details at all regarding release date, cast, directors, producers, story or anything other than the collaboration announcement, so we’re not expecting to see much of it for quite some time. Paramount will be doing the heavy lifting in regards to development, production and distribution as expected.

Either way, it’s official, as you can see below.

In a landmark collaboration, Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, a global leader in film production and distribution, has signed a film deal with Activision, the powerhouse behind the record-setting Call of Duty® series. This partnership aims to bring the iconic Call of Duty universe to life on the big screen, delivering an unforgettable cinematic event for fans worldwide. One of the most successful video game franchises of all-time, Call of Duty has been the #1 best-selling video game series in the U.S. for 16 consecutive years with over 500 million copies sold globally, reaching hundreds of millions of players worldwide, and driving pop culture conversations for over two decades. Under this milestone partnership, Paramount will develop, produce, and distribute a live-action feature film based on Call of Duty, designed to thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what fans love about the iconic series, while boldly expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences. Both companies are committed to honoring the brand’s rich narrative and distinctive style, promising an authentic and exciting experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Said David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation: “As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly. We’re approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve. I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation.” Said Rob Kostich, President of Activision: “Throughout its history, Call of Duty has captured our imagination with incredible action and intense stories that have brought millions of people together from around the world, and that focus on making incredible Call of Duty games remains unwavering. With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started. Our shared goal is quite simple — to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise.”