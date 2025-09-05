Get a look at the Borderlands 4 launch week trailer and launch timing details

Borderlands 4’s Sept 12th, 2025 launch is approaching quite rapidly, and to cut down on the confusion, 2K and Gearbox dropped off very detailed info on when the title hits what platforms in which regions. So they dropped off an infographic along with a useful list breaking down the details.

But wait, there’s more… we have another trailer in the form of an Official Launch Week Trailer, which shows off a bit more info than previous video drops. Check all that out below, and obviously stay tuned for more coverage before the game releases.



Borderlands 4 – Official Launch Week Trailer



Today, 2K and Gearbox Software shared the Official Launch Week Trailer for Borderlands 4, amplifying community and media excitement for the next entry in the iconic looter-shooter franchise. Players are mere days away from crash-landing onto Kairos when Borderlands 4 launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, with the Nintendo Switch 2 launch following shortly after. PlayStation 5 Wellington, New Zealand – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM NZST

Sydney, Australia – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM AEST

Tokyo, Japan – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM JST

Singapore – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM SGT

London, UK – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM BST

New York, NY, USA – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM ET

San Francisco, CA, USA – Sept 11 at 9:00 PM PT Xbox Series X|S Wellington, New Zealand – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM NZST

Sydney, Australia – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM AEST

Tokyo, Japan – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM JST

Singapore – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM SGT

London, UK – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM BST

New York, NY, USA – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM ET

San Francisco, CA, USA – Sept 11 at 9:00 PM PT PC via Steam & the Epic Games Store Wellington, New Zealand – Sept 12 at 4:00 AM NZST

Sydney, Australia – Sept 12 at 2:00 AM AEST

Tokyo, Japan – Sept 12 at 1:00 AM JST

Singapore – Sept 12 at 12:00 AM SGT

London, UK – Sept 11 at 5:00 PM BST

New York, NY, USA – Sept 11 at 12:00 PM ET

San Francisco, CA, USA – Sept 11 at 9:00 AM PT Nintendo Switch 2 Wellington, New Zealand – Oct 3 at 12:00 AM NZST

Sydney, Australia – Oct 3 at 12:00 AM AEST

Tokyo, Japan – Oct 3 at 12:00 AM JST

Singapore – Oct 3 at 12:00 AM SGT

London, UK – Oct 3 at 12:00 AM BST

New York, NY, USA – Oct 3 at 12:00 AM ET

San Francisco, CA, USA – Oct 2 at 9:00 PM PT There’s still time to pre-order or pre-purchase any edition of Borderlands 4 to receive the Gilded Glory Pack* pre-order bonus, which will no longer be granted after the times listed above!—and we just sweetened the deal with an injection of extra loot, including four pieces of Legendary Gear and an additional Vault Hunter Head cosmetic! Check out the full details here. Borderlands 4 launches worldwide on September 12, 2025 via PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3, 2025 and is available for pre-order now across all platforms.