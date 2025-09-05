Be Humble and experience Kendrick Lamar on PS VR2, SteamVR, Meta Quest headsets via Synth Riders

Years after it dropped on various platforms and headsets, Synth Riders is still one of our go-to titles when it comes to VR experiences. “Experience” being the most important part here, since that’s what Kluge Interactive refers to their more involved tracks and stages that they build such as the just released Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Synth Riders Experience.

This experience was released exclusively on Apple Vision Pro around the Super Bowl last year, but has now dropped on the PS VR2, Meta Quest and SteamVR headsets, so obviously quite a bit more players can step into it.

Get a look at the Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Synth Riders Experience DLC below in flat trailer and screenshot form, and pick it up from the game’s store for only $2.99.

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Synth Riders Experience screens/trailer:

Synth Riders Experience™ Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. | Release Gameplay Video

Synth Riders has teamed up with Kendrick Lamar to create a HUMBLE., a new, immersive Synth Riders Experience™! Kluge Interactive is proud to announce that the Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Synth Riders Experience™ is available right now! “Everyone here at Kluge Interactive is excited and, well, humble,” says Kluge Interactive CEO Arturo Perez. “Being able to work with a song from Grammy, Emmy, Billboard, and BET award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar is an amazing opportunity. There’s no better way to do it than with HUMBLE., one of his first — of many — Hot 100 number one hits.” Each Synth Riders Experience™ is a groundbreaking spatial-musical journey, as if you’re entering the universe of a song. In this case, moving in a world transformed through the lens of Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” music video. Moody spotlights shift to the beat, transporting you from New Orleans to the streets of LA. From there, making it through crowds to take your rightful place on the throne. Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Synth Riders Experience™ is available TODAY for $2.99USD