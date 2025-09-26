Experience the World of The Fantastic Four during NYCC 2025

New York Comic Con is a mere 2 weeks away and it seems like con goers will have another fantastic offsite to experience. The Hudson Mercantile will temporarily go back in time and transform into the Baxter Building, home of The Fantastic Four!

Fresh off of a successful cinematic run and coming to a home release on October 14. This pop is looking to celebrate The Fantastic Four: First Steps with the The Fantastic Four Immersive Pop-Up Experience. Attendees can step into a time we never experience, a retro-futuristic world where the smartest amongst us are placed on a pedestal, check out Marvel’s First Family’s homestead, see some of the outfits worn on set and even take a snapshot with H.E.R.B.I.E., the team’s beloved robotic companion.

This pop up will be available from October 9th to the 12th, doors opening at 10am. Don’t miss this opportunity to get up close to this team which will make a big impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now available on digital video platforms and will launch on physical media on October 14th.

