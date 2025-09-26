Fanhome to debut a 2ft tall Iron Man model and more NYCC 2025

As someone who has dabbled with subscription based models, the only thing that is holding me back from signing up for every one is space…and money, especially money. So I’m going to be sweating bullets when I’m passing by Fanhome’s booth at this year’s New York Comic Con.

Fanhome will be at NYC’s largest pop culture event and they’ll be showing something brand new to attendees across the weekend. The first is a 1:8 replica of Ferrari F1-2000 that legendary race car driver Michael Schumacher won the first of his many Formula 1 World Championships. Hopefully this model will include the sponsor logos such as FedEX, Shell Tommy Hilfiger and Marlboro. The second is the Iron Man Mark 85, the armor which Tony Stark fought his final battle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame. This model stands at nearly 2 ft tall and will come with light up features on the arc reactor, the stones situated in the nano-gauntlet and his blasters.

Besides these 2 debut pieces, Fanhome will also showcase models which are currently available to subscribe to. From earthbound vehicles such as John Wick’s 1969 Mustang, Brian O’Conner’s Toyota Supra Mk. IV to fantastic rides such as the 1989 Batmobile and the Star Trek Ship Collection. Those looking for more possibilities can opt for humanoid models such as Star Wars’ Darth Vader, World of Warcraft’s Lich King or the MCU’s Iron Spider.

So make some time to visit booth #1301 during NYCC where you can visualize who these amazing collectibles will look when you put them together and place them in your own home.

The 2025 New York Comic Con takes place October 9-12 at the Jacob Javitz Convention Center. More details are available at: https://www.newyorkcomiccon.com.