Borderlands gets musical with Zayn Malik and YOUHA music video collabs



Borderlands and music fans are eating well today, as 2K has teamed up with two famous artists to drop a pair of original tracks and music videos for Borderlands 4. The super popular and multi-platinum album selling Zayn Malik has released a “Break Free” video as did K-pop 88rising artist YOUHA.

The vibes for both tracks are a bit different as you can see below, but they are definitely worth a look and listen to.

유하 (YOUHA) – "Break Free" Official M/V



유하 (YOUHA) - "Break Free" Official M/V

Today, 2K and Gearbox Software shared the official music video for “Break Free,” a collaboration track between Borderlands 4 and 88rising artist YOUHA, created to connect more closely with Korean players. Blending Korean and English lyrics with trap, dubstep, and hyperpop, the song captures the chaotic energy of Borderlands 4 while highlighting YOUHA’s rising global presence and the fusion of K-pop and gaming.

BORDERLANDS x ZAYN 👀

Today, 2K and Gearbox Software announced the release of Break Free, an original song in collaboration with multi-platinum selling artist Zayn Malik for Borderlands 4, the latest entry in the iconic looter-shooter franchise. As a longtime fan of Borderlands recognized for his innovative style, Zayn recorded the new song, inspired by the intense setting and expressive action of the series, which serves as the ideal backdrop as players crash land onto the all-new planet Kairos.