Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary review for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC

Platform: PS5

Also On: PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch, PC

Publisher: BBG Entertainment

Developer: BBG Entertainment

Medium: Digital

Players: 1

Online: No

ESRB: E

If you’ve never played a Boulder Dash game, think of the most frustrating puzzle game you’ve ever played, and multiply the frustration by 70 and you basically have an idea of what to expect here. It began on the Home Computers of the 1980s like the Atari 800 and the Commodore 64. Now “The Dash” is back with a fresh coat of paint and way more challenge than before.

Boulder Dash is a quirky puzzler, where the player must collect diamonds in an underground mine. You collect a set number of diamonds in each level to make the exit open and get through as quickly as you possibly can. The faster you get through each challenge, the more bonus points you earn. Every move you make changes the playfield with boulders and traps that are all designed to give you a hard time. You can dig though the field, trying to get closer to a diamond, when suddenly boulders you’ve released come crashing down on your head, ending your run and forcing you to begin again.

You have unlimited chances to clear a level, and there is no penalty to restarting if you end up trapping yourself behind boulders or walls. With over 180 levels to beat, this will challenge even the most dedicated puzzle game fan. This is not just a rehash of a classic game, as new elements have been added to keep things fresh. You now have to deal with aggressive enemies that will stop at nothing to end you, rocks and diamonds that can actually explode walls, and walls that regrow after you’ve dug through them.

Some enemies you encounter need to be dealt with in special ways to open up impossible paths. This adds more frustration at times, causing you to restart a level many times. You also, on occasion, have to release boulders and obstacles in a specific way in order to collect enough diamonds. Sometimes it’s really tough and feels more like a way to artificially extend the gameplay rather than adding legitimate challenge. You may have to restart a level so many times that playing ceases being fun and starts to become a chore. While I completely understand these additions, they may put off some players to the entire package. I personally wanted to completely give up several times but, thankfully the developers offered some great bonuses that pulled me back in and kept me playing.

If you manage to beat all 180 modern levels offered, which would be a major feat, there are new community created levels and new worlds created by original Boulder Dash team to take on. The New Worlds combined with the community levels, basically give you have an unlimited number of puzzles to try. Plus all the levels from all three original Boulder Dash games are included. These are also remastered to HD but retain the original visuals from the Commodore 64 and Atari Computer versions. You can pick which version you want from the options menu and also add a CRT filter for that extra classic feel. All these added play modes are a welcome addition and can bring you back into the game if you begin to feel more frustration than fun.

Visually for the main game, everything looks colorful and smooth. The characters, objects and even the enemies, all blend together great, and nothing looks out of place. As for the classic games, the HD transfer really looks amazing, while retaining the original games feel. Audio is also great with powerful and crisp sound effects and a great soundtrack that really fits in with everything on screen. I believe a fellow named Chris Huelsbeck is responsible for the great music. While you may not know his name, you have heard his work in games like Super Turrican, Star Wars Rogue Squadron and R-Type.

Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary is a great release for classic gamers and newcomers alike. Its challenging puzzles and atmosphere is sure to delight anyone who gives it a try. Even if it does frustrate and cause tension headaches at times, just know that it’s by design and those feelings are completely normal. It’s not supposed to be the easiest puzzler, but it’s not meant to be the hardest. Believe it or not, every single level is beatable, you just have to keep trying as long as you can. This concept was the beauty of the classic games of the 1980s and while this game is not something I would always choose to play, I do appreciate it and did enjoy my playtime overall.

BBG Entertainment did a marvelous job bringing Boulder Dash to modern consoles. Pick it up if you love puzzle games or just want to experience a true classic that has stood the test of time.

Note: BBG Entertainment provided us with a Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary PS5 code for review purposes.

Score: 9