Terminator 2D: NO FATE is back… with a fresh new overview trailer, screens, game details

The Terminator is coming… to consoles and PC on October 31st, 2025 in the form of a retro-styled new release titled Terminator 2D: NO FATE. We previewed Reef Entertainment and Bitmap Bureau’s title earlier this summer, and late last week they dropped off an official game overview trailer that shows off more of what to expect from the action packed title.

They also released details on the trio of physical editions, including the Collector’s Edition and Online Exclusive Edition.

The new video covers a slice of T2D’s gameplay, multiple modes, scoring system and more. Check it out below along with a few new screens.

Terminator 2D: NO FATE – Official Game Overview Trailer



Terminator 2D: NO FATE screens:

Reef Entertainment is thrilled to unveil the new Terminator 2D: NO FATE Game Overview Trailer! The trailer gives an in-depth summary of Terminator 2D: NO FATE’s various gameplay systems, so you can be prepped and ready for battle when the game releases on October 31st, 2025 for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/Series X, and PC. The new trailer showcases Terminator 2D: NO FATE’s several game modes: Story, Arcade, Mother of the Future, Boss Rush, Infinite Mode and Level Training. Each of these modes caters to different playstyles, so whether you want to experience the complete T2D story, jump straight into some action, or train yourself for battle, there’s an option for everyone! The trailer also provides details on the game’s arcade-style scoring system in which players are given a ranking after each level, contributing to your final score and whether your 3 initials will fall short of glory or reach arcade immortality at the top of your highscore table! However, that isn’t all that’s covered in the video, so make sure you watch the whole trailer to learn all about T2D’s hard-hitting arcade action! KEY FEATURES Step into a classic arcade experience that pays homage to the Terminator universe with authentic arcade gameplay, music and visuals built from the ground up.

Relive iconic moments and forge new paths as Sarah, John and the T-800 in a narrative featuring a mix of classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day scenes and untold Terminator stories.

Shoot, sneak and escape the T-1000’s blades in a wide array of levels, and lead the Resistance as John Connor in critical Future War missions.

Battle against the full force of Cyberdyne and Skynet’s arsenal, with multiple enemy types and adrenaline-pumping boss fights to take on.

See the world of Terminator 2: Judgment Day like never before with detailed 2D sprite artwork of your favourite characters and scenes.

Enjoy a cinematic soundtrack featuring recrafted music from the legendary Terminator 2: Judgment Day score and all-new compositions.

Aim for the highest rank in each level to reign supreme on your high score table and achieve arcade immortality.

Mix things up with multiple different game modes to unlock and choose from: Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Infinite Mode, Boss Rush, Mother of the Future and Level Training! PHYSICAL PRE-ORDERS LIVE NOW Three physical editions are available for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One/Series X at select retailers.

Day One Edition: includes a Reversible Cover Sleeve, “Unknown Future” Cloth Poster, 25mm Collectible Metal Arcade Token, Full Colour Manual Book and Collector’s Box.

Collector’s Edition: includes everything in the Day One Edition, as well as a Collector’s Tin, Steelbook, “Fiery Visions” Cloth Poster, Premium Metal Paperweight, Flipbook and Art Book.

Online Exclusive Edition: available only on the Reef Direct Online Store, includes a special black version of the Collector’s Tin and a bonus “Steel Mill Showdown” Cloth Poster. Terminator 2D: NO FATE is available to Wishlist now on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, Epic Games Store, and Steam. Details on ports for retro platforms will be announced at a later date. For more information and pre-order details about Terminator 2D: NO FATE, visit: https://terminator2d.com