Squanch Games announces a 2026 Friday the 13th release for High On Life 2

Squanch Games had some great news to share at Gamescom 2025 thus far, their highly anticipated High On Life sequel officially has a release date and an official trailer too! The not-so-great news is that High on Life 2 is coming on Friday the 13th…. the first one in 2026, putting its release at February 13th, 2026, urgh.

It’s not that we’re superstitious, it’s that we have to wait that long for the game to hit most consoles and the PC. The title is headed to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC at this time, and no Switch 2 version appears to have been announced.. yet at least. The sequel takes place 5 years after the events of the original, and it’s looking crazier and more colorful than the original, so definitely check out the media below.

High On Life 2 OFFICIAL TRAILER



High On Life 2 screens:

You’ve done it. You’ve taken down an intergalactic cartel, brought humanity back from the brink of extinction, and hunted dangerous bounties to the far corners of the galaxy. Bounty hunting has brought you fortune, fame and love; but when a mysterious figure from your past reappears and puts a price on your sister’s head, your cushy life gets thrown into chaos. Do you have what it takes to risk it all and bring down an intergalactic conspiracy that once again threatens your favorite species (humans)? High On Life RETURNS as you and your beloved rag-tag team of alien misfits shoot, stab, and skate your way through gorgeous, dangerous worlds all across the galaxy to blow up the EVIL pharmaceutical conglomerate hell-bent on putting price tags on HUMAN LIFE! ESSENTIAL GAME FEATURES BLAST your way through high-octane hyperactive combat with an arsenal of charismatic alien guns.

Kickflip alien cops in the face and grind your way to freedom with your brand new SKATEBOARD.

Get up close and personal with an eccentric cast of bizarre and subversive lifeforms voiced by an ALL-STARCOMEDY CAST.

Wreak havoc at the galaxy’s biggest convention, an alien zoo for humans, and a luxury futuristic cruiseliner onyour cosmic quest to TAKE DOWN BIG PHARMA.