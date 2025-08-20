PS5 consoles will cost $50 more beginning tomorrow

It was inevitable, thanks to the state of the world economy, and specially due to the Trump Tariffs, videogame prices continue to climb… and this time it’s Sony pulling the trigger on bumping up their hardware prices in the United States.

Beginning August 21st (tomorrow), all PS5 consoles will increase by $50 putting the standard PS5 Disc Edition at $549.99, the Digital Edition at $499.99 and the PS5 Pro way up there at $749.99. Phew. Will Nintendo raise the Switch 2 prices soon? Will Microsoft go through with another Xbox adjustment? All signs point to “probably”, but we’ll see. Either way, this Holiday season is going to be an interesting one.

For now, snatch up whatever existing stock there is (PS5 Pro at Amazon for $699 as of this publish time) before the prices increase tomorrow. See the official word from Sony at the PS Blog and below.



Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment. As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21. The updated recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. are as follows: PlayStation 5 – $549.99

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – $499.99

PlayStation 5 Pro – $749.99 The recommended retail prices for PlayStation 5 accessories remain unchanged, and we have no other price changes to announce for additional markets.