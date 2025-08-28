PS Plus games for September 2025: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, Viewfinder

Heads up all PlayStation Plus subscribers, Sony has announced the next set of monthly titles set to hit the service’s library for September 2025 — just in time for all the kids to go back to school! The lineup will include Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, Viewfinder for PS5 and/or PS4.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be September 2nd, 2025 for this cycle, so make sure to queue up your downloads at that point.

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab August 2025’s titles before they are gone.

Psychonauts 2 | PS4

Razputin “Raz” Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts! But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Their leader hasn’t been the same since he was rescued from a kidnapping, and what’s worse, there’s a mole hiding in headquarters. Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers. Psychonauts 2 serves up danger, excitement and laughs in equal measure as players guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and foes on a quest to defeat a murderous psychic villain. Stardew Valley | PS4

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness! Viewfinder | PS4, PS5

Use an instant camera to challenge perception, redefine reality and reshape the world. View the world through a new lens in this charming and unique first-person puzzle adventure. Reshape a wealth of stunning environments through your instant camera’s viewfinder in order to solve a variety of mind-bending puzzles. Bring photos, paintings, sketches and postcards to life as you reshape reality and slowly uncover the surprising mysteries that lie behind this colourful world.