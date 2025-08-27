Arc System Works’ BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons set to pop onto consoles, PC this November

Arc System Works developing an original Bubble Bobble title was not on our 2025 videogame bingo card for this year, but we’re glad it’s something that’s happening.

Originally announced back in June during an Arc System Works Showcase livestream event, Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons officially has a November 27th, 2025 release date for the PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, and it was also confirmed that there will be physical edition options for the PS5 and Switch versions as well.

But that’s not it, Arc System Works also announced that there will be a port of the 1997 console version of Bubble Symphony included as well. Cool!

Check out the BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons Producer Letter Vol. 2 below along with additional info for the game.

[Bubble Symphony Simultaneous Release] Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Producer Letter vol. 2 [Eng sub]



BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons will include a bundled title Bubble Symphony, a port of the 1997 home console release which followed an initial introduction as an arcade game in 1994. The bubble action game features a two-player co-op mode where players choose one of four characters to blow bubbles, trap enemies, and pop them to advance through stages. Bubble Symphony also features worlds and characters based on other TAITO titles. Adding to today's BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons news excitement, the game is also celebrating mascot Bub (Bubblun)'s birthday!