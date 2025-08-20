Prepare for brick-breaking fun in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

It feels like it’s been forever since we last had a licensed LEGO game. Sure we had LEGO Horizon Adventures last fall, but in recent years LEGO games have tended more towards stuff like LEGO Bricktales and LEGO 2K Drive.

Today, however, we learned that Warner is making a grand return to the licensed LEGO games, with the announcement of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Slated for 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, based on the trailer below LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight looks like a journey through the Batman mythos, as interpreted through the humour that typified previous LEGO Batman games. The game will also feature co-op mode — since LEGO games are always more fun with others — along with harder difficulty options, in case you want a bit of a challenge.

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, DC, and the LEGO Group today announced LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight, a brand-new action-adventure videogame inviting players to embark on an epic journey to become the hero of Gotham City, inspired by the 86-year history of Batman films, television shows, comics, and games, all combined with the TT Games’ legendary LEGO humor. Developed by TT Games, creators of the best-selling LEGO Games franchise, including the critically acclaimed LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and published by Warner Bros. Games, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will release in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2™ system, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Wishlisting for the game begins today.* “We are thrilled to announce LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, a fantastic new game designed to entertain and provide enjoyment for every type of player,” said JB Perrette, President and CEO, Streaming & Games, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Our remarkable team at TT Games is working hard to deliver a fresh take on the beloved Batman universe, offering new and improved features beyond previous LEGO games that will excite both longtime fans and gamers of all levels.” “All of us at TT Games are incredibly proud to reveal LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, a brand-new game that’s a real celebration of everything Batman,” said Jonathan Smith, Strategic Director & Head of Development Team, TT Games. “We take players on Bruce Wayne’s epic journey to become the legendary hero of Gotham City, incorporating iconic moments from across Batman’s history with our special LEGO twist. Our all-new crime-fighting combat features are amazing fun and take LEGO gameplay to an entirely new level.” “Whether he’s the wrathful Dark Knight, the brilliant detective, or the unlikely father of the ‘Batfam,’ Batman has constantly evolved—shaped by the world around him while remaining a timeless symbol,” said Jim Lee, President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer, DC. “This game brings together nearly every facet of his legacy, letting you experience the full range of what makes Batman iconic. Built with incredible care, creativity, and deep respect for the mythos, TT Games has crafted a love letter to the world of Batman.” “This is a Batman game that fans will instantly connect with,” said Fredrik Löving, Senior Vice President and Global Head of GAME, The LEGO Group. “Our partners at Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, and DC have created an experience that delivers the style, intensity, and authenticity of Gotham City’s greatest hero, infused with the family-friendly fun of the LEGO brand, making it an exciting experience for LEGO Batman fans old and new.” The adventure begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, and throughout the story-led campaign, players will build a family of allies with well-known characters including Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul to help confront an ever-growing threat from a Rogues Gallery of DC Super-Villains, facing the likes of The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra’s al Ghul, Bane, and more. With a dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system that encapsulates the Caped Crusader’s distinctive fighting style, every hit packs a punch, with fluid attack chains, counters, and over-the-top takedowns. Whether playing as Batman solo or in the two-player local cooperative mode, players can use iconic Bat-gadgets such as Batarangs to distract or stun enemies and the Batclaw to reel them in. Partner characters have their own signature gear, including Jim Gordon’s foam sprayer, Robin’s line launcher, and Catwoman’s whip, providing a variety of options to approach every enemy encounter and boss battle. For those looking for a tougher playthrough, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight goes beyond the familiar LEGO game experience with the new Caped Crusader enhanced difficulty setting and an even more challenging Dark Knight difficulty level. The game takes place against the backdrop of Gotham City, an open-world LEGO playground full of crimes to stop, puzzles to solve, rewards to collect, and surprises to discover around every corner, down every alleyway, and on every rooftop. Players can grapple, glide, or drive through the environment, zipping from building to building with Batman’s grapple launcher, soaring over the city with the Batglider, or cruising around in style with a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles. The Batcave can also be customized to display vehicles, trophies, and collectibles, plus an assortment of wearable Batsuits based on past Batman related media.