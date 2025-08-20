Indiana Jones and the Great Circle discovers a Switch 2 release, The Order of Giants DLC trailer

Great news everybody! MachineGames, Lucasfilm Games and Bethesda, during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, announced that the quite excellent Indiana Jones videogame adventure Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (see our review here) would be making its way onto the Nintendo Switch 2 sometime next year.

But wait, there’s more. They also released a fresh new trailer for the upcoming DLC named The Order of Giants, which is slated to launch on September 4th, 2025 for all platforms the game is available for. Gamers who picked up the Premium Edition, Premium Upgrade, Collector’s Edition or Collector’s Bundle will get the DLC gratis, though it will also be available a la carte for Standard Edition owners.

See the trailer and some screens from The Order of Giants below.

Launch Trailer – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants:



Launch Trailer – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™: The Order of Giants

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants screens:

