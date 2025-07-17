Mortal Kombat II rips into theaters on October 24th, check out the official trailer now

The Mortal Kombat 2021 reboot was a relatively solid flick, though many fans probably prefer the original. Thankfully New Line Cinema has announced a theatrical release date for the sequel Mortal Kombat II (duh).

We assume it’s a pretty anticipated follow up that should smooth out the rough edges of the first movie — especially considering where that one end off, story wise. Having Karl Urban starring as Johnny Cage certainly doesn’t hurt, and the trailer embedded below gives us hope that the movie should be a good time.

Check out the media below and a bit more info from New Line and Warner Bros. Pictures below.

Mortal Kombat II | Official Trailer:



Mortal Kombat II – only in theaters and @imax October 24. #MortalKombatMovie #FilmedForIMAX From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders. Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion. Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff. Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch. New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX across North America on October 24, 2025, and internationally beginning 22 October 2025.