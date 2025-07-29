Tribute Games reveal Scott Pilgrim EX plot details along with Physical Editions at SDCC panel

This past weekend at San Diego Comic Con, Tribute Games, Limited Run Games, Universal Products & Experiences came together to form a gaming voltron (Bryan Lee O’Malley formed the head) to present Scott Pilgrim EX with Bryan Lee O’Malley and Tribute Games to give fans an early look at Scott Pilgrim EX, the much anticipated sequel to Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.

It seems the three gangs vying for control of Toronto have also absconded with members of Sex Bob-omb and their instruments! While the first title is more akin to an arcade style beat’em up, it seems Scott Pilgrim EX is taking the approach that Way Forward did in their River City Girls titles, an open world brawler. At the panel the team did share a gameplay sneak peak which indicated that the Toronto you will be fighting for is quite different from the one that exists in our world…it’s got beaches!

The panel also revealed that Limited Run Games will be handling the physical release of the title to the surprise of no one (I mean having the LRG’s CEO announced for the panel kinda gave it away). As with all LRG releases we’ve got multiple SKUs each more bespoke than the previous.

For the budget conscious we have the standard edition which features a reversal cover from artist Crisppyboat. The Deluxe Adventure Edition adds a CD soundtrack, Tie-in comic by Bryan Lee O’Malley and a deluxe box with a reversible cover art by Matias Bergara. Finally for the fans that want it all is the Ultimate Adventure Edition. It comes in a Game Gear inspired box, reversal poster with art by Bryan Lee O’Malley and Matias Bergara, an artbook/strategy guide, an acrylic diorama and a commemorative coin.

These physical editions are currently available for pre-order until September 21st at Limited Run Games’ website.

Scott Pilgrim EX is for an early 2026 release on PC and consoles.

Scott Pilgrim EX – Gameplay Sneak Peek



Scott Pilgrim EX - Gameplay Sneak Peek 💥🎸

Watch this video on YouTube