Mario Paint arrives in Nintendo Switch Online catalog

Back when Nintendo revealed the Switch 2, gamers of a certain age could be forgiven for seeing that Joy-Con mouse and immediately wondering whether a Mario Paint revival could be far behind. If you did…congratulations, because your powers of prediction just came true: Mario Paint is available now on the Switch 2.

Or, more accurately, it’s now available via the Nintendo Classics library if you’re a Switch online subscriber. Just pop off a Joy-Con, and you can allow Mario to be your muse in the Super Nintendo game.

And it’s not just Switch 2 owners who can play the cult classic game. You can also play it on an original Switch, provided you have a USB mouse to plug in. Provided you can scrounge one of those up, you can color in the Coloring Book, animate your drawings, and add in some music. We’ll see whether it leads to more Mario Paint down the road, but for now, all you need to do to relive one of the quirkiest games of 1992 is make sure your Switch Online membership is up-to-date.

The Mario Paint game is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems via the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Classics library1! The 1992 Super NES game turns your system into a canvas, with an array of colors and drawing tools available to create digital works of art. You can even animate your drawings and compose music to craft your own video creations! Get ready to unlock your inner artist using the Joy-Con 2 controller’s mouse functionality on Nintendo Switch 2, or by using a compatible USB mouse (sold separately) on a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. And just like in the original game, you can access the Coloring Book featuring fun designs and character art or play the Gnat Attack training game for some extra mouse control fun. Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that gives players access to a multitude of benefits, including a library of classic games and online play in compatible games. Nintendo Switch 2 players can use the GameChat2 feature to connect with friends through voice, video or screen sharing. Brush up on your skills and create your Mario masterpiece! For more information, visit Nintendo.com.