While Waiting to launch a kickstarter for physical art/comic book as the game goes on sale during the Steam Summer Sale

One of the games that remain in my mind that was released this year is Optillusion’s While Waiting. The game’s art and wordless approach lets your player’s actions (or inaction ) do all the talking as you go through the life of “Adam”. Experience childhood, build relationships and experience the joys and pitfalls of parenthood as you travel life’s journey.

One of the things I was looking forward to alongside the game was the digital artbook. However, when the game launched, that artbook seemingly disappeared from the game’s Steam list. I happened to run into the developers at this year’s PAX East and inquired what happened to the artbook and their response made me smile…because they’re going to keep me waiting.

It turns out the project was going to get bigger as the team ended up expanding the artbook to include original comics set in the world of While Waiting and rather than a digital book, the team is hoping to put out a physical product. In order to do so the team has turned to crowdfunding. Starting today until August 26th fans can contribute to help get the book made. Rewards include physical copies of the book, a digital copy of the book (if you want to keep the physical one clean), stickers, pins and even a copy of the game!

However if you’re a bit impatient and want to play the game now, While Waiting is available with a 30% discount as part of the Steam Summer Sale.

You can make a pledge by visiting the Kickstarter campaign linked here and check out While Waiting available now on PC and the Nintendo Switch.