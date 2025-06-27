TooManyGames to highlight indie titles at their own showcase and award show tonight

Early in my friendship with fellow editor Benny Rose we traveled to several TooManyGames that were held at Oaks PA where we became good enough friends to which he vouched for me to write at this site (A decision he still regrets). Since he began his journey of fatherhood, I haven’t been back to the show (Like a real New Yorker…I don’t drive), but I have spent this time watching the show to continue to grow and it looks like the show is hitting another major milestone, an award show.

TooManyGames have been doing their part to showcase Indie games and this year they’ll be able to take this effort online with a livestream. Hosted by Justin Silverman of Retroware and Celia Schilling of Yacht Club Games, the duo will be highlighting indie titles at a show which will air tonight at 7:30pm EST. After the showcase at 9:30pm EST, Celia will host the award show which will see presenters such as “Vinny Vinesauce, RGT85, John Riggs, Wood Hawker of BeatEmUps, and more.”

Meanwhile at the physical show itself which is taking place today June 27th until 29th and include a section in Hall C where attendees can sample over 60 indie titles. In addition to indie games, the show will offer panels, concerts, meet & greets with celebrities, content creators, Pro wrestling matches and more.

Tickets for the show are still available and can be purchased via this link here. Perhaps one day I’ll make my return to the show…after all I do miss eating at the Bob Evans near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks‎, it’s still there after all.