The final installment of Mafia: The Old Country’s – Breaking Omertà dev diary focuses on the Sounds of Sicily

Somehow, with still more than a month before the official launch of the game for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, we have arrived at the final installment of the very insightful Breaking Omertà dev diary series for Mafia: The Old Country.

Hangar 13 has worked hard on these… ya know, hanging out in Italy and researching the sights, sounds and probably food for the game. Yes, we’re jealous, but clearly the game is taking advantage of all that development and design work, and hopefully they will nail the old school Sicily experience. Anywho, the latest and final Breaking Omertà installment does focus on the sound design for the game, so check that out below.

Mafia: The Old Country launches August 8th, 2025.

Breaking Omertà: “The Sounds of Sicily” | Mafia: The Old Country:



Breaking Omertà: "The Sounds of Sicily" | Mafia: The Old Country

Watch this video on YouTube

Today Hangar 13 released Breaking Omertà: “The Sounds of Sicily.” In this final installment in the ongoing Breaking Omertà’ developer diary series, discover how Hangar 13 expertly wove the sounds of Sicily into an unforgettable audio experience. The Old Country evokes the unmistakable sounds of the Mafia — from the sharp crack of a ‘lupara’ shotgun, to the stirring strings of the musical score. Mafia: The Old Country launches August 8, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, and is available for pre-order and pre-purchase now. You can watch Breaking Omertà: “The Sounds of Sicily” here.