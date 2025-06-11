Street Fighter 6 officially tops 5 million units sold

Thanks to the recent release of the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Street Fighter 6, and not to mention some exciting content announcements and roadmap, it looks like Capcom’s latest and greatest Street Fighter release has officially topped 5 million units sold.

Going fully multiplatform in general surely did not hurt sales either, along with quality of life features such as online cross-play, the simplified Modern Control Type, accessibility options and not to mention the steady stream of new characters and updates.

See the official announcement from Capcom below.

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that cumulative sales of Street Fighter 6, released in 2023, have surpassed 5 million units sold. Released seven years after the previous title in the franchise, Street Fighter 6 represents a new generation of fighting games. The title can be enjoyed by a wide array of players, thanks to features such as Modern Control Type, a new controller input option that allows special attacks to be performed without complex button combinations, as well as improved audio accessibility settings that supplement gameplay experiences without the use of visual cues. In addition, various content like additional characters have been added since release. Furthermore, in conjunction with Capcom’s eSports business, which officially features the title in competitions, the company plans to hold the next championship tournament at Japan’s famous Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena once again following the highly attended success of the previous edition. Recently, Capcom also released Street Fighter 6 as a launch title for the new Nintendo Switch 2. In addition to introducing exclusive modes designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2, and new gameplay features that utilize the gyro functionality of the Joy-Con 2, Local Battles, and more. This version also supports cross-play, enabling users to enjoy the game together across different platforms. These initiatives have contributed to Street Fighter 6’s wide appeal, expanded global sales and resulted in the title achieving the milestone of 5 million units sold. With the aim of further expanding its fan base, Street Fighter 6 will continue to introduce new additional content including new characters, etc. Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.