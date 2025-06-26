SEGA bringing Persona, Hatsune Miku, and more to Anime Expo!

In less than a week, anime fans will be converging to the Los Angeles convention center for the US’s biggest anime convention, Anime Expo. Exhibitors have started revealing to attendees what they can expect and now it’s SEGA/ATLUS’s turn to show what they’ll be bringing to the show.

The house of Sonic revealed their programming will be very Persona-centric as there will be two panels which will focus on their upcoming mobile title Persona5: The Phantom X as well as a concert which covers the music of the latest entry of the franchise. For fans of the mobile rhythm title, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage you’ll be able to meet with fellow fans of the game as there will be a fan meeting event.

Outside of programming SEGA’s presence on the show floor will be bustling with activity. Featuring photo ops, interactive art demonstrations, giveaways, and even appearances from influencers such as Ironmouse. Those looking to stock up on SEGA/ATLUS gear will also find a merchandise store that will be stocking over 200 items, such as AX themed apparel featuring characters from the Persona franchise, a skate deck and items from other beloved SEGA franchises such as Shinobi, Yakuza, Jet Set Radio and of course Sonic the Hedgehog.

If you won’t be attending the show, but you’re in the LA area, you need not fret as you’ll have another opportunity to stock up on SEGA/ATLUS goods as starting on July 26th to July 27th, the company will be running a pop up shop at Little Tokyo!

Full details for all of SEGA/ATLUS’s Anime Expo programming is listed below as well as the address of the month long pop up shop. LA-based SEGA/ATLUS fans, you guys are in for a treat!

The 2025 Anime Expo is happening from July 3rd to the 6th. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the following link.

HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! Fan Meeting

What: The popular rhythm game, HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! will be hosting a fan meeting event for one day, only at Anime Expo 2025. The event will include a talk show with the voice actors from the game, musical numbers, a special reveal, and more! Come meet special guests including the voices of Akito Shinonome, Toya Aoyagi, Saki Tenma, and Shiho Hinomori. Attendees can receive free items created originally for Anime Expo!

When: Friday, July 4, 2025 from 2:00PM – 3:20PM PT

Where: Peacock Theater

The Official Persona5: The Phantom X Panel Featuring Lyn’s Live Performance

What: SEGA/ATLUS is excited to share some of the behind-the-scenes stories of Persona5: The Phantom X‘s development and celebrate its global release with exclusive freebies and a special live performance by Lyn Inaizumi, featuring original songs from the Persona 5 series!

When: Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 10:30AM – 11:20AM PT

Where: Petree Hall

Persona Music Experience with Lyn Inaizumi

What: Lyn will perform some of the most popular songs from the Persona 5 games at Anime Expo 2025 on July 5 at The Novo in Downtown LA. This is her first live performance in the U.S.!

When: Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 3:30PM – 4:20PM PT

Where: The Novo

SEGA/ATLUS Booth

What: For the first time at Anime Expo, the SEGA/ATLUS booth introduces a new stage, offering four days packed with daily merch drops, live art demonstrations, cosplayer photo ops, giveaways, interactive games and trivia, and even influencer guest appearances like Ironmouse, all celebrating iconic franchises like Persona, Yakuza, and more. Fans can also visit the merchandise store featuring over two hundred items.

The merchandise booth will feature a variety of items designed with the Anime Expo 2025 logo. Attendees can purchase the AX-themed Persona 3 Reload Skate Deck and Shoulder Bag, alongside other AX-designed apparel such as the Persona 3 Reload Aigis and Metis T-Shirt, Persona 5 Royal Joker T-Shirt, and a Metaphor: ReFantazio Crewneck. Additionally, fans can look forward to exclusive Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and Sonic merchandise available at the SEGA/ATLUS booth.

When: Open to all attendees during Exhibit Hall hours

Where: SH #1300 inside the Exhibit Hall (South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center)

Little Akihabara Pop-Up

What: In addition to the above programming, SEGA/ATLUS will run a month-long pop-up shop in Little Akihabara at the Little Tokyo Mall in Downtown LA, offering additional SEGA/ATLUS merchandise.

When: June 27, 2025 – July 27, 2025

Where: Little Tokyo Mall, 319 E 2nd St Los Angeles, CA 90012