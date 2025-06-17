PlayStation: The Concert coming to the US beginning this October

Sony Interactive Entertainment, GEA Live and RoadCo Entertainment’s amazing multi-sensory PlayStation: The Concert is officially coming to the US and North America in the somewhat near future!

While it kicked off last month in Dublin, Ireland as part of the global tour, Sony has finally revealed the US tour schedule. PlayStation: The Concert will start off in early October in the northeast, hitting PA and NY and first, and then travelling through quite a few states and cities and a couple Canadian locations through early 2026.

The experience focuses on music, performances and visuals from nine PlayStation titles, including God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon, Astro Bot, Journey, Helldivers 2, Bloodborne, and Uncharted. Hmm… there’s that Bloodborne again.

See the full tour schedule below, and get sneak peak at what to expect in the trailer below, and also check out how to get tickets right here: www.playstation.com/theconcert

PlayStation: The Concert – Coming to the US!:



2025 Oct. 9, Williamsport, PA, Community Arts Center

Oct. 11, New York, NY, The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 12, Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts Center

Oct. 14, Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

Oct. 15, Richmond, VA, Altria Theatre

Oct. 16, Baltimore, MD, The Lyric

Oct. 17-18, Washington, DC, The National Theatre

Oct. 19, Hartford, CT, The Bushnell

Oct. 21, Grand Rapids, MI, DeVos Performance Hall

Oct. 23, Huntsville, AL, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Oct. 24, Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

Oct. 28, St. Louis, MO, The Fabulous Fox

Oct. 29, Des Moines, IA, Des Moines Civic Center

Oct. 30, Kansas City, MO, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Oct. 31-Nov. 1, Chicago, IL, Cadillac Palace Theatre

Nov. 2, Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre

Nov. 4, Huntington, WV, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center

Nov. 5, Cleveland, OH, KeyBank State Theatre

Nov. 6, Louisville, KY, The Kentucky Center

Nov. 7, Detroit, MI, Fisher Theatre

Nov. 11, Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center For the Arts

Nov. 13-14, Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre

Nov. 16, Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark 2026 Jan. 23, Springfield, MO, Juanita K. Hammons Hall for Performing Art

Jan. 24, Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre

Jan. 27, Little Rock, AR, Robinson Center

Jan. 28, Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

Jan. 29, Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

Jan. 30, El Paso, TX, Abraham Chavez Theatre

Jan. 31, Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre

Feb. 1, Las Vegas, NV, The Smith Center

Feb. 3, Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles Theater

Feb. 4, Boise, ID, Morrison Center

Feb. 7, Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre

Feb. 9, Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Feb. 10, Sacramento, CA, Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 11, Los Angeles, CA, Peacock Theater

Feb. 12, Costa Mesa, CA, Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Feb. 13, Riverside, CA, For Theater

Feb. 15, San Francisco, CA, Golden Gate Theatre

Feb. 18, Spokane, WA, First Interstate Center for the Arts

Feb. 20-21, San Jose, CA, San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 22, San Diego, CA, San Diego Civic Theatre

Feb. 24, Denver, CO, Buell Theatre

Feb. 25, Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater

Feb. 26, Minneapolis, MN, Orpheum Theatre

Feb. 27, Ft. Wayne, IN, Embassy Theatre

Feb. 28, Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre

March 1, Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

March 4, San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre

March 5, Ft. Worth, TX, Will Rogers Auditorium

March 6, New Orleans, LA, Mahalia Jackson Theater

March 7, Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

March 8, Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 11, Raleigh, NC, Memorial Auditorium

March 12, Columbia County, GA, Columbia County Performing Arts Center

March 13, Wilmington, NC, CFCC’s Wilson Center

March 14, Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts | Walt Disney Theater

March 15, West Palm Beach, FL, Dreyfoos Hall

March 17, New Philadelphia, OH, Performing Arts Center – Kent State University at Tuscarawas

March 18, Midland, MI, Midland Center for the Arts

March 19, Dayton, OH, Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center

March 21, Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

March 22, Hershey, PA, Hershey Theatre

March 24, Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

March 28, Waterbury, CT, Palace Theater

March 29, Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

April 7, St. Johns, NL, Mary Brown’s Centre

April 9, Halifax, NS, Scotiabank Centre

April 11, Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre

April 13, Montreal, QC, Place des Arts

Sony Interactive Entertainment, GEA Live and RoadCo Entertainment today announced the U.S. tour dates for PlayStation® | The Concert (www.playstation.com/theconcert), a groundbreaking live music event that brings the most iconic gaming soundtracks to life, live on stage. The world premiere of the global tour launched last month in Dublin to rave reviews.

PlayStation | The Concert showcases a stunning fusion of multi-layered visuals, immersive surround sound, and an all-star ensemble featuring classical and modern instruments. At the heart of the concert is a troupe of 15 world-class virtuouso soloists, each delivering artistic precision and show-stopping performances that blend classical mastery with contemporary flair. The legendary scores from composers like Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), and Bear McCreary (God of War) will reach new heights, offering fans a deeply immersive live concert experience.