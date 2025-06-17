PlayStation: The Concert coming to the US beginning this October

Sony Interactive Entertainment, GEA Live and RoadCo Entertainment’s amazing multi-sensory PlayStation: The Concert is officially coming to the US and North America in the somewhat near future!
While it kicked off last month in Dublin, Ireland as part of the global tour, Sony has finally revealed the US tour schedule. PlayStation: The Concert will start off in early October in the northeast, hitting PA and NY and first, and then travelling through quite a few states and cities and a couple Canadian locations through early 2026.
The experience focuses on music, performances and visuals from nine PlayStation titles, including God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon, Astro Bot, Journey, Helldivers 2, Bloodborne, and Uncharted. Hmm… there’s that Bloodborne again.
See the full tour schedule below, and get sneak peak at what to expect in the trailer below, and also check out how to get tickets right here: www.playstation.com/theconcert
PlayStation: The Concert – Coming to the US!:
2025
Oct. 9, Williamsport, PA, Community Arts Center
Oct. 11, New York, NY, The Theater at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 12, Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts Center
Oct. 14, Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium
Oct. 15, Richmond, VA, Altria Theatre
Oct. 16, Baltimore, MD, The Lyric
Oct. 17-18, Washington, DC, The National Theatre
Oct. 19, Hartford, CT, The Bushnell
Oct. 21, Grand Rapids, MI, DeVos Performance Hall
Oct. 23, Huntsville, AL, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Oct. 24, Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre
Oct. 28, St. Louis, MO, The Fabulous Fox
Oct. 29, Des Moines, IA, Des Moines Civic Center
Oct. 30, Kansas City, MO, Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Oct. 31-Nov. 1, Chicago, IL, Cadillac Palace Theatre
Nov. 2, Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre
Nov. 4, Huntington, WV, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center
Nov. 5, Cleveland, OH, KeyBank State Theatre
Nov. 6, Louisville, KY, The Kentucky Center
Nov. 7, Detroit, MI, Fisher Theatre
Nov. 11, Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center For the Arts
Nov. 13-14, Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre
Nov. 16, Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
2026
Jan. 23, Springfield, MO, Juanita K. Hammons Hall for Performing Art
Jan. 24, Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre
Jan. 27, Little Rock, AR, Robinson Center
Jan. 28, Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre
Jan. 29, Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall
Jan. 30, El Paso, TX, Abraham Chavez Theatre
Jan. 31, Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre
Feb. 1, Las Vegas, NV, The Smith Center
Feb. 3, Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles Theater
Feb. 4, Boise, ID, Morrison Center
Feb. 7, Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre
Feb. 9, Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Feb. 10, Sacramento, CA, Memorial Auditorium
Feb. 11, Los Angeles, CA, Peacock Theater
Feb. 12, Costa Mesa, CA, Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Feb. 13, Riverside, CA, For Theater
Feb. 15, San Francisco, CA, Golden Gate Theatre
Feb. 18, Spokane, WA, First Interstate Center for the Arts
Feb. 20-21, San Jose, CA, San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 22, San Diego, CA, San Diego Civic Theatre
Feb. 24, Denver, CO, Buell Theatre
Feb. 25, Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater
Feb. 26, Minneapolis, MN, Orpheum Theatre
Feb. 27, Ft. Wayne, IN, Embassy Theatre
Feb. 28, Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre
March 1, Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater
March 4, San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre
March 5, Ft. Worth, TX, Will Rogers Auditorium
March 6, New Orleans, LA, Mahalia Jackson Theater
March 7, Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
March 8, Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 11, Raleigh, NC, Memorial Auditorium
March 12, Columbia County, GA, Columbia County Performing Arts Center
March 13, Wilmington, NC, CFCC’s Wilson Center
March 14, Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts | Walt Disney Theater
March 15, West Palm Beach, FL, Dreyfoos Hall
March 17, New Philadelphia, OH, Performing Arts Center – Kent State University at Tuscarawas
March 18, Midland, MI, Midland Center for the Arts
March 19, Dayton, OH, Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center
March 21, Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center
March 22, Hershey, PA, Hershey Theatre
March 24, Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
March 28, Waterbury, CT, Palace Theater
March 29, Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
April 7, St. Johns, NL, Mary Brown’s Centre
April 9, Halifax, NS, Scotiabank Centre
April 11, Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre
April 13, Montreal, QC, Place des Arts
The U.S. tour of PlayStation | The Concert will press start in New York City on October 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale June 20.
PlayStation | The Concert showcases a stunning fusion of multi-layered visuals, immersive surround sound, and an all-star ensemble featuring classical and modern instruments. At the heart of the concert is a troupe of 15 world-class virtuouso soloists, each delivering artistic precision and show-stopping performances that blend classical mastery with contemporary flair. The legendary scores from composers like Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), and Bear McCreary (God of War) will reach new heights, offering fans a deeply immersive live concert experience.
For more than three decades, PlayStation has been at the cutting edge of gaming, setting new standards for innovation and delivering unforgettable experiences to millions around the world. The games featured in this tour aren’t just titles, they’re cultural touchstones that have reshaped the entertainment landscape. Now, with video game music stepping into the global spotlight, PlayStation | The Concert is poised to redefine what a music experience can be. The ultimate video game concert experience embodies PlayStation’s innovative spirit and pushes the limits of what’s possible.
For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit www.playstation.com/theconcert and follow @PlayStation on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Join the conversation with #PlayStationTheConcert.