Nintendo eShop Update – RAIDOU Remastered, Once Upon a Puppet, TRON: Catalyst

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including the Switch and Switch 2 version of RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, Once Upon a Puppet, TRON: Catalyst, and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.