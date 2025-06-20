Nintendo eShop Update – RAIDOU Remastered, Once Upon a Puppet, TRON: Catalyst

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including the Switch and Switch 2 version of RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, Once Upon a Puppet, TRON: Catalyst, and many others.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – Unleash the supernatural and undertake the case of the century in this action RPG from ATLUS! Become Devil Summoner Raidou Kuzunoha and work alongside over 120 demonic allies to unravel the mysteries that block your path. This remaster of the classic game from the Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner series features several enhancements over the original, including revamped visuals, voice acting, battle system and more. RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army is available on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 systems now.
- Date Everything! – In this sandbox dating simulator, players can, indeed, date almost everything they encounter – namely 100 characters ranging from household objects to appliances and even concepts! Engage in flirtatious, branching dialogue with these fully voiced characters as you get to know them and form meaningful relationships. Choices can result not just in love, but also in friendship, or even disdain. Date Everything! is available on Nintendo Switch now!
- Digital Spotlight:
- Things Are Heating Up – The sun is shining, temperatures are rising, and these summery games are here to make waves! Dive into the season with Endless Ocean Luminous, where you can explore the depths of the Veiled Sea and discover over 500 of its denizens. You can also set sail with Mario and Luigi on a high-seas adventure to reconnect the drifting islands of Concordia in Mario & Luigi: Brothership! If you’re more into sand than sea, take a stroll across Hateno Beach in search of Korok seeds in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – now with free Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Packs available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members1! Or, visit the Seaside Kingdom in Super Mario Odyssey, where you’ll help Mario uncork the Sparkle Water fountains and restore peace in Bubblaine. Wherever the weather takes you, Nintendo has your passport to summer fun!
DLC:
- Fitness Boxing 3: J-POP Pack Vol. 1 – Ride the rhythm to your favorite workouts with new background music in the J-POP Vol. 1 DLC pack2 for the Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer game, which contains instrumental versions of three popular J-POP tunes from the 2020s including Hai Yorokonde by Kocchi no Kento and NIGHT DANCER by imase.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Nintendo Music:
- Jam Out With Clubhouse! – Calling all gaming fans – the Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music3, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Curate the playlist for your next game night using these eclectic and upbeat tunes. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 100 in 1 Game Collection
- Agarta
- AGENT 07 – SPY REVENGE – Available June 21
- Arisen Force: Life Devotee – Available June 24
- Ayala: Forgotten Realms
- Bag Hero
- Balavour
- Bee Flowers: Save the Garden – Available June 24
- Blast Rush LS
- Bloom Paradise
- Candle Making: Enhance Your Space with Fragrance
- Cat Tricks
- Cats Visiting Wild West
- CatTerror, the abandoned house – Available June 21
- Chronicles of the Wolf
- Collie Call: Farm of Tomorrow
- Cornhole
- Death Kid
- EGGCONSOLE TRITORN MSX
- Evel Knievel
- Exo-Calibre – Available June 25
- Fantasy of War
- Finding America: New England Collector’s Edition
- Finnigan Fox
- Football Mini Stars
- Fortune’s Favor
- Gatewalkers
- How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine – Available June 24
- Hungry Meem
- Kokoro Clover SUN – Prehistoric Invaders!
- Love Blossoms News/愛の花だより
- Nif Nif
- Nova Hearts
- Once Upon a Puppet – Available June 25
- Parkour on Rooftops
- Parry Nightmare – Available June 25
- Pirate Trails: Tentacles and Treasures
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 – Available June 25
- Rail Route
- Rally Drive Championship Car Racing Game
- Rusty Rangers – Available June 21
- Sea Fantasy
- SHADOWFRAME
- The Inner World 1 + 2 Bundle
- The Original Moorhuhn Hunt
- The World of Japanese Tea Through the Way of Tea
- Through the Nightmares
- TRON: Catalyst
- Wéko The Mask Gatherer
- Without a Voice
