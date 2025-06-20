Marvel’s Contest of Champions finally comes to PC

You would think a game that has been running for 10 years would find itself on home platforms sooner than later. However Marvel Contest of Champions finally can let you duke it out with/against over 300 characters from the Marvel Universe!

To celebrate the launch developer Kabam released an oddly festive trailer showcasing the pros and cons of playing on your PC. For those who hesitate and wonder…if the game has been around for so long…surely there’s no way I could be competitive, you’d be wrong. The game constantly offers plenty of rewards, in fact if you download and log in within the PC client’s launch period you are eligible to collect a plethora of rewards thanks to the Wishlist campaign that was held in the lead up to the PC client’s launch. In fact details of these rewards are listed below.

50K Wishlists – 4x 3-Star Nexus Crystals, 60K Gold, and 60K Basic ISO-8

100K Wishlists – 4x 3-Star Spider-Verse Crystals, 60K Gold, and 60K Basic ISO-8

150K Wishlists – 4x 3-Star Avengers Crystals, 60K Gold, and 60K Basic ISO-8

200K Wishlists – 4x 3-Star X-Men Crystals, 60K Gold, and 60K Basic ISO-8

Players can look forward to constant updates including tie-in to other Marvel properties. In fact the game will be celebrating the release of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film “Fantastic Four: First Steps” with an event that can net you a 7-Star Mister Fantastic to add to your roster. The game is also recognizing the importance of pride month with the release of Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean, members of the misfit Super team, The Runaways!

Even as the developer continues to release new characters into the battlerealm, old characters aren’t left forgotten to the annals of history as the team at Kabam will re-evaluate and rework old characters with one such being Captain Britain, whose retooled version was released earlier this month.

So suffice to say Kabam is in for the long haul with Marvel Contest of Champions, you won’t have to worry about the PC version being a one off project. Once you’ve entered the contest, you can now play anywhere, on large high definition screens or on the go on your mobile devices.

Marvel Contest of Champions is now available for free on PC, iOS and Android.

Symphony of Smackdowns PC Trailer | Marvel Contest of Champions



Symphony of Smackdowns PC Trailer | Marvel Contest of Champions

Watch this video on YouTube

Fantastic Force Saga Trailer | Marvel Contest of Champions



Fantastic Force Saga Trailer | Marvel Contest of Champions

Watch this video on YouTube