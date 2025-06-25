PS Plus games for July 2025: Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, Jusant

Heads up all PlayStation Plus subscribers, Sony has announced the next set of monthly titles set to hit the service’s library for July 2025 — just in time for the service’s big 15th Anniversary! The lineup will include Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV and Jusant all for PS5 and/or PS4.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be July 1st, 2025 for this cycle, so make sure to queue up your downloads at that point.

But wait, there’s more! There will also be an assortment of PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Celebrations too, also listed below.

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab June 2025’s titles before they are gone.

Diablo IV | PS5, PS4 Diablo IV is the next-gen action RPG experience with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons and legendary loot. Embark on the campaign solo or with friends (2 player local or up to 4 players online), meeting memorable characters throughout a beautifully dark open world and a gripping story. Dive into an expansive End Game where players can meet in towns to trade, team up to battle larger-than-life World Bosses, unlock robust character and loot customization, and uncover tons more action-packed activities to explore with cross-play and cross-progression on all available platforms. The King of Fighters XV | PS5, PS4 Since its debut in 1994, the KoF fighting game series has featured iconic characters and a unique battle system. Now the most epic dream match in KOF history is about to begin! Inheriting the series’ traditional 3-on-3 team battle setup, KoF XV features 39 characters (mixing classic fighters, revived combatants and new warriors), a new combat system and rollback netcode to reduce lag in online matches. There are also a variety of battle options that allow you to choose how you want to play. The PlayStation Plus launch also includes the “Classic Leona” DLC costume, letting you change Leona’s costume to her KoF ‘96 look. Jusant | PS5 Jusant is an action-puzzle climbing game and a meditative journey to the top of a tall tower. Challenge yourself at your own pace, explore different paths, and unravel the secrets from a bygone civilization. Master your climbing tools and watch your stamina meter to successfully navigate this mysterious and changing tower. As you go higher and hone your skills, you’ll have to figure out how best to use the tools at your disposal to get to where you want to go. Explore alternative paths to find clues about what happened here. PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Celebrations Throughout this summer we’ll be running a series of activities with many moments to celebrate the 15th anniversary. This month we’re starting off with the following: Let’s Wrestle! – starting today, PS Plus Premium members can jump into a Game Trial of WWE 2K25. Launched in March this year, the latest game in 2K’s incredible wrestling franchise is one of the best yet. So, dive into the action and experience the thrill of playing as your favorite wrestler right now!

