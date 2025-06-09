inXile Entertainment shows off Clockwork Revolution with deep-dive trailer



https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2025/06/08/clockwork-revolution-gameplay-interview-xbox-games-showcase/

It’s been awhile since inXile Entertainment showed off anything related to Clockwork Revolution. After an impressive trailer back at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, it had been radio silence…until today’s Xbox Showcase, that is.

While the game still doesn’t have a release date (apart from “in due time”), today Xbox unveiled a much longer trailer, along with a lengthy interview with the game’s developers that goes into detail about the game’s systems, its world, and its combat. The new trailer doesn’t do much to dispel the Bioshock Infinite vibes of the first trailer — but there’s enough there to believe it won’t just be borrowing from that game, but building an identity all its own. We probably still have a ways to go until Clockwork Revolution is released, but if the screenshots and video below are anything to go by, it’ll be a game worth keeping on your radar.

Clockwork Revolution | Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Watch this video on YouTube