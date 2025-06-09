The Jade Giantess and…a rabbit joins the roster of Marvel Cosmic Invasion

When Marvel Cosmic Invasion was announced, we were informed that 15 heroes would step up as Annihilus unleashes the Annihilation Wave across the Marvel Universe. The initial reveal showed that Captain America, Spider-Man, Venom, Wolverine, Storm, Nova and Phyla-Vell would enter the fray and at the Summer Game Fest we learned of two more heroes hindering the plans of the master of the negative zone.

Rocket Racoon technically didn’t participate in the Annihilation comic event which introduced the Annihilation Wave (Star Lord’s probably busy…being in Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls or something.), he’s certainly someone you want on your side if you’re fighting insurmountable odds! The genetically engineered raccoon mutate is a weapons specialist and a tactician…but you’re probably going to see the first aspect of the character rather than the second as the Guardians of the Galaxy mainstay will be breaking out the heavy arms!

When you think of Gamma powered heroes, you tend to think of Hulk by default, but in a nice twist Tribute Games opted to Bruces’ litigator cousin Jen aka She-Hulk playable in their upcoming beat’em up. It looks like she’s been hitting more than the law journals as the gameplay shows her doing all sorts of powerful blows and throwing caution to the winds with flying crossbody into enemy hordes.

If you grew up on games like Data East’s Captain America and the Avengers or Konami’s 6-player classic, X-Men, you’ll certainly want to give Marvel Cosmic Invasion a look. We’ve still got 7 more character slots and with the addition of these two, we know Tribute isn’t afraid to dig deep into Marvel’s voluminous roster. It certainly gets the comic book nerd in me to fan-cast who could possibly join this roster.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion will fight off invaders in 2025 on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion | Character Reveal | She-Hulk & Rocket Raccoon



MARVEL Cosmic Invasion | Character Reveal | She-Hulk & Rocket Raccoon

Watch this video on YouTube

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion new screens:

