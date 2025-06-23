One million players hit Rematch’s pitch in the game’s first 24 hours

For Socc…ahem Football games, the elephant in the room is usually EA’s FC title (The company lost the FIFA license back in 2022), however that doesn’t stop folks from giving their spin on the much beloved sport. So who would’ve thought the folks behind exquisite brawlers such as Absolver and Sifu, Sloclap would be one to bring players together for a game of…Footie.

Rematch, the studio’s arcade style soccer title launched on June 19th and has players joining teams of 3, 4 or 5 in matches against other human players (An offline mode with AI bots is scheduled for a 2026 release). Play matches, earn rewards and customize your player to your delight. The game went through several beta tests to smooth out kinks and it looks the team at Sloclap did a fantastic job as the game saw 1 million unique players take to the field on the game’s launch day across the 3 platforms it is available on (I would be curious to see how much of that number consisted of Game Pass members). Watching the trailer I can definitely see the appeal, the bright colors, varied camera angles and even the effects that occur upon scoring a goal would definitely encourage you to play aggressively (I’m not gonna lie, I loved the spinning windmill and the blackhole opening that was shown in the launch trailer).

The title certainly has some great initial momentum, let’s hope Sloclap can retain the player count with constant support and development. Hey, perhaps in a year or two I could be reporting about Rematch leagues, or tournaments…it happened for Rocket League, why couldn’t it happen here?

Rematch is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Rematch | Official Launch Trailer



