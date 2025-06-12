Explore, connect and survive in the latest Death Stranding 2: On The Beach trailer

With Death Stranding 2: On The Beach launching for the PS5 and PC shockingly soon at this point, Kojima Productions and Sony dropped a 3+ minute long trailer showing off quite a bit more of the highly anticipated release. At the very least, the new footage shows off some very diverse locales and gameplay mechanics, along with some of the usual Kojima weirdness.

The game officially releases on June 26th, 2025 (our review is a WIP already!) and those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition can get access to it a couple days early.

Check out the new video below and stay tuned for our impressions of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach in the near future.

Explore new worlds, connect the network, and fight to survive in DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, coming to PS5 on June 26, 2025. Pre-order the Collector’s Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition for early access from June 24, 2025.