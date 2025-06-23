New character and mechanic shown in the newest Toxic Crusaders trailer

Ah the 90s, a time when properties that were absolutely not meant for kids were turned into cartoons in hopes of selling toys! Troma Entertainment’s Toxic Avenger was one to get this perplexing treatment and saw 13 episodes in which Toxie and pals fought those threatening the ecological health of Tromaville, USA.

Well the animated series despite its short run definitely left an impression on the folks at Retroware as the team has been diligently working on a side scrolling beat em up based on the series, taking it to shows nationwide giving folks a chance to fight grime…and crime as the Toxic Crusaders.

Fresh off exhibiting at Summer Game Fest, the team released a new trailer for the game where they revealed 8th character to the roster, Toxie’s beloved mom, Mrs. Junko! It seems the Junko matriarch isn’t going to sit idly making sure her sweet baby boy will be home in time for dinner. Another new reveal is the ability to swap between characters, so if you’ve got no friends (like me…) you can mix up the gameplay by controlling two crusaders alternately.

We’ve also learned that the title will feature 10 levels that will take you to all sorts of places in Tromaville, from its dangerous streets, to its dangerous garbage dump and even its dangerous cemeteries…man, Tromaville is pretty…not safe.

Toxic Crusaders is expected to release sometime in Q3 2025 on PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms. For those who want something to put on their shelves, Retroware is working with Limited Run Games for a physical release. Those who will be attending San Diego Comic Con might want to find their way to the panel that Troma will be hosting as Retroware will be making a major announcement regarding the game.

Until then, maybe check out the game’s demo on Steam as we countdown to the game’s full release.

