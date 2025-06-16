Bandai Namco will be bringing games to Anime Expo 2025!

With the Fourth of July looming on the horizon, many of us are starting to make plans on what to do as the US celebrates the day it declared its independence. Well the weekend has a different meaning for fans of pop culture as the US’s largest anime convention Anime Expo always seems to run during this holiday weekend. As we draw closer to the show date, exhibitors are starting to show their hand and revealing what they will be bringing to the show floor and Bandai Namco has slammed their cards onto the table in hopes of enticing attendees to check out their wares.

Situated in the Los Angeles Convention Center’s South Hall, Booth 2106 will be the place to be if you want to check out demos of the company’s upcoming releases. Players will be able to try out Patapon 1+2 Replay, the rhythm series that was popularized on the PlayStation Portable handheld, soon to be easily available for a new generation of gamers. Experience and investigate strange phenomena as an agent of ADAMAS in a playable demo of Digimon Story Time Stranger. Fight and Consume as the emaciated swordsman as you traverse the dark and dreary world of Shadow Labyrinth, a world we were all introduced to in the hit Prime Video Series Secret Level. Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, Code Vein II and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream will also be playable at the booth. After you’re done experiencing the gameplay you can also participate in photo ops with Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree Cosplayers, or look cool by capturing yourself riding Forma, the motorcycle from Code Vein!

Anime Expo is set to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California from July 3rd to the 6th. If you want more information on the company and the games that will be shown at the event, please visit the dedicated Bandai Namco Anime Expo page linked here.