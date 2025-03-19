Two more fighters enter the fray in Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

I certainly enjoyed Secret Base’s approach to Double Dragon when I reviewed Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons…nearly 2 years ago. The game got an update last year that added 3 characters and several modes last year and it seems like Secret Base is keeping the upgrade cadence to once a year as we’ll be seeing something new coming to the game this April.

This update will present you two new combatants vying for the control of this post apocalyptic New York. Jeff was a fellow trainee of Sōsetsuken with the Lee Brothers. However unlike Billy and Jimmy who mastered the art, Jeff was not as adept as the duo and eventually travelled a different path. Combining karate and what he retained of Sōsetsuken into a hybrid style which he hopes to wield to prove his worth against the brothers. I enjoy the fact that he’s clad in green, giving us nearly half of the colors of the rainbow represented by this art style that is so hard to master. (Red, Blue, Yellow, Green)…so will next year’s update give us an Orange, Indigo or Violet practitioner?

Abore is another character from the classic games (I guess I should’ve mentioned Jeff is technically from the original Double Dragon). Secret Base’s description of the character seems to imply that his ridiculous strength is owed to some mysterious origins.

I certainly do appreciate the continued support of this title, although we’re getting close to the point where the playable characters will eventually eclipse the number of enemy characters. I’ll certainly load up the game and give Jeff and Abore a try and if you haven’t experienced the game, it’s actually on sale on PC and the Switch at a whooping 60% off!

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platform.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Free DLC Trailer:



Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - Free DLC Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube