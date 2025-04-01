MindsEye set to launch on June 10th

Leslie Benzies is a name you’ll recognize if you follow the Grand Theft Auto series in more than a superficial manner, since his “departure” from Rockstar North many have wondered what his next move would be and Build a Rocket Boy studios and MindsEye seems to be the first thing he will have a hand in releasing post his tenure at one of the most famed developers in video game history.

MindsEye will put you in the role of Jacob Diaz, a man whose neural implant has fractured his memories. Sorting out his past will embroil him with a tech conglomerate and a power hungry mayor looking to further consolidate their power. In the newest trailer released by the Build a Rocket Boy we learn more about Redrock City and some of the power brokers who reside within it.

MindsEye is set to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 on June 10th.

MindsEye – Welcome to Redrock – Official Story Trailer | 2025



