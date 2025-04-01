CRKD and Coffee Stain aren’t fooling us with this Goat Simulator controller collection announcement

I mean when you create controllers themed after a Rock band, pink hair’d cavemen, and even the bringer of the apocalypse…having a controller dedicated to a goat wouldn’t be such a big deal. However with 10 years of Goat Simulator under their belt, Coffee Stain studio felt it was finally time to merchandise and since I don’t want to talk about Youtooz or crowdfunding campaigns, so I’m gonna talk about the collaboration with CRKD instead.

CRKD, if you don’t remember, has been creating controllers with Hall Effect analog sticks which prevents analog drift. As the company’s profile expanded so did their product line as they created controllers which can connect to a multitude of devices. It seems Coffee Stain has tapped CRKD to create both a Nitro Deck and a NEO S controller emblazoned with Goat Simulator’s protagonist Pilgor.

Both products are available for pre-order on the CRKD website and the items are expected to ship around April 28th – May 2nd.