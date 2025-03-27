Nintendo eShop Update – Nobunaga’s Ambition, Uncharted Waters: New Horizons, Croc Legend of the Gobbos 

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch today and/or soon, including a selection of classic strategic Koei Tecmo titles such as Nobunaga’s Ambition, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Lord of Darkness, Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV Wall of Fire and Uncharted Waters: New Horizons. There’s also lighter fare including Croc Legend of the Gobbos too! The Nintendo Music app also gets an update with Kirby tracks, for those messing with that.

Either way, see the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.