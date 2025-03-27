Nintendo eShop Update – Nobunaga’s Ambition, Uncharted Waters: New Horizons, Croc Legend of the Gobbos 

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch today and/or soon, including a selection of classic strategic Koei Tecmo titles such as Nobunaga’s Ambition, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Lord of Darkness, Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV Wall of Fire and Uncharted Waters: New Horizons.  There’s also lighter fare including Croc Legend of the Gobbos too!    The Nintendo Music app also gets an update with Kirby tracks, for those messing with that.

Either way, see the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online*
    • NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION – NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION is a game set in Japan’s Sengoku period, a turbulent age when feudal warlords battled for control of the country. As the ruler of a fief, you’ll choose your own path to conquest: Will you wage war on neighbors, rely on diplomacy, use economic subterfuge, or send ninja assassins? Harness all of your ingenuity and resources to unite Japan! NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION will be available on March 28 for Nintendo Switch Online members. Note: This title supports up to eight players using a single Joy-Con controller. You can use Controller 1 or Controller 2 regardless of the number of players.
    • NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Lord of Darkness – In this fourth entry in the NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION series released for the Super NES console in 1994, you are a Sengoku Daimyo intent on unifying all 48 feudal states, from Tohoku to Kyushu. The flow of the game, in which you gather state power, ready your military, and win battles to expand your influence, has been expanded to include the dimensions of culture and technology. Collect tea items and give them to your generals as rewards. Raise their intelligence by holding tea ceremonies, giving them an advantage in diplomacy and trade ability. You can also increase the technological power of your feudal domain to gain the ability to manufacture rifles and warships that will give your military a boost in battle. NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Lord of Darkness will be available on March 28 for Nintendo Switch Online members. Note: This title supports up to eight players using a single Joy-Con controller. You can use Controller 1 or Controller 2 regardless of the number of players.
    • Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV Wall of Fire – It’s the Second Han Dynasty, and China is on the verge of collapse. The landscape is dominated by court-family infighting and emerging powerful warlords. This struggle for power has brought an era known as the Three Kingdoms, complete with constant warfare among China’s most courageous and skillful heroes. As a ruler during these difficult times, it’s up to you to unify a country torn apart by rebellion. Expand your kingdom by building a strong military, or try outsmarting your rivals during negotiations. With powerful weapons, including automatic firing crossbows and catapults, you can engage your opponents in field battles or castle battles. But don’t forget: A ruler’s strength is also measured by the economic power of their kingdom and the happiness of its people! Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV Wall of Fire will be available on March 28 for Nintendo Switch Online members. Note: This title supports up to eight players using a single Joy-Con controller. You can use Controller 1 or Controller 2 regardless of the number of players.
    • Uncharted Waters: New Horizons – Uncharted Waters: New Horizons is a game set in the Age of Discovery, the golden era of European global exploration during the early 16th century. Select one of six characters to play as, each with different backgrounds and motivations. Discover treasures, like rare animals and monuments, at over 130 destinations while commanding a fleet and avoiding enemies on open waters. At ports, recruit new members to your fleet, purchase new ships and upgrades, gather useful info on your next target, and settle disputes by challenging adversaries to duels. Set sail across the world’s oceans for adventure! Uncharted Waters: New Horizons will be available on March 28 for Nintendo Switch Online members.

Nintendo Music:

  • A New and Noteworthy World – The powerful pink puffball from Planet Popstar takes the stage! 23 tracks from the Kirby and the Forgotten Land soundtrack are available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks**. Set the tone for your adventures near or far with tunes like “Running Through the New World,” “Northeast Frost Street” and “Moonlight Canyon.” Keep an eye (or ear) out for the remaining tracks from the game, which will be released by the end of this year! Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

